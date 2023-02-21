Kim Kardashian & North West Invite Mariah Carey & Daughter Monroe Cannon Over For Viral TikTok Dance To Singer's Song
Only Kim Kardashian could get the singer of a viral song to come join her daughter North West, 9, for a viral TikTok dance!
On Monday. February 20, the mother-daughter duo formed the ultimate girl squad when they teamed up with Mariah Carey and her daughter, Monroe Cannon, 11, for an iconic dance-filled collaboration to the tune of the Queen of Christmas' popular song, "It's A Wrap."
"It's a wrap! But never for us!" the video's caption stated in reference to Carey's song, which has recently blown up on the social media app, as well as a choreographed dance to go along with it.
The foursome were standing in front of North’s favorite spot to film at her lavish estate, as the famous offsprings showed off their groovy moves for a majority of the 14-second clip. Toward the end, Kardashian and Carey surprised viewers and popped their faces into the camera before their little ones jokingly pushed them off of the screen.
Fans of the dynamic celebrity duo quickly flooded the post's comments section and gushed over the "jaw-dropping" collab.
"This wasn’t on my 2023 list of things but BOY AM I HAPPY IT IS," one social media user wrote, as another added, "imagine casually inviting Mariah Carey to your house.” A third individual admitted, "I did not expect that…iconic."
Other viewers disagreed with fans’ feelings of shock, as one person noted, "why y'all surprised she met Mariah Carey?? She's Kim kardashian."
Another user applauded Kardashian and Carey's motherly abilities, stating, "[the] fact y’all made this happen for them is what makes this so wholesome 🥺."
The famous mothers have more to relate about than fans may realize, as they are both divorced from — and share children with — famed Hollywood stars.
Kardashian shares North, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3, with ex-husband Kanye West — who tied the knot with the SKIMS founder in 2014. The reality star filed for divorce from the "Heartless" rapper in 2021, however, it was not officially finalized until the following year.
Carey shares Monroe and her twin brother, Moroccan, with father-of-12 Nick Cannon — who briefly dated Kardashian in 2006.
The "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer married the Wild N' Out host in 2008. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.