Kim Kardashian Dresses In All-Pink Outfit As She Shows Off Rock Hard Abs & Meets Fan At Skims Event: Photos
Kim Kardashian went all out for a recent Skims event!
The reality star, 42, dressed in all pink-outfit, and of course, she matched the theme of the party, which took place on Wednesday, February 8, in Los Angeles, Calif.
"Hi, guys. We're going to the Valentine's Day Skims pop-up," she said as she posed at home.
Clearly, the Hulu star was overwhelmed by all the love she received. "Having my own @skims pop up store at the Century City Mall means the world to me in so many ways," she wrote via her Instagram Story. "This was the mall my friends and I would beg our parents to go hang out at every weekend growing up. That little girl never dreamed I would have my own store here and I couldn't be more proud of our entire @skims team for making my wildest dreams come true."
Later on in the night, the makeup mogul, who shares North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago with ex Kanye West, posed in front of the step and repeat and showed off the fun food. "I am probably not going to eat it because it will get all over me," she quipped while holding a donut.
Kardashian later took selfies with her followers — and she was even asked to draw on someone's arm. "I am not a big tattoo person," she shared. "Don't put a bumper sticker on a Bentley ... They wanted my signature as a tattoo! Girls I'm nervous," she said.
Prior to the shindig, Kardashian looked gorgeous in several Skim outfits, including a white set and black set.
Despite going through a divorce, the brunette beauty seems like she's loving life.
As OK! previously reported, the mom-of-four shared a glimpse at her makeup routine — and fans couldn't get enough!
"Yes Kim we love you without makeup," one fan commented, while another declared Kardashian is an "Armenian beauty."
"Why does she look younger than ever? Sheeesh," noted another follower, with a fourth writing, "You really don't need makeup you're so naturally pretty, your skin is flawless."
