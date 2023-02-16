Kim Kardashian's Alien-Themed SKIMS Campaign Mocked After Chinese Balloon Fiasco: 'So This Is Why We've Been Seeing UFOs'
Kim Kardashian was clearly aiming for the stars when she debuted her latest campaign.
As the U.S. government continues to investigate the weird unidentified objects they shot down from the sky, the mom-of-four went on social media to showcase a new collection of SKIMS swimsuits, and the photos just so happened to feature models donning alien costumes!
"I know you guys have been waiting… @SKIMS Swim is finally coming back! Get ready for our biggest launch ever with all-new out of this world styles and colors you have to see to believe, plus the return of sold-out favorites on February 21," she wrote alongside the snaps, which include the makeup mogul herself wearing some of the designs.
The suits range in color and come in one-piece and two-piece styles, in addition to sarongs and cover-ups.
Fans cracked up at the launch's perfect timing, with one person commenting on the post, "So this is why we’ve been seeing UFOs lately 🛸🤨."
"She’s either tryna profit from the conspiracies flying around or this is just a confirmation of one of them," noted another Instagram user, with a third noting, "All these UFOS shot down to prep us for the skims swim launch, it all makes sense now."
"Is she getting us ready for aliens now 😂," asked an social media Instagram follower, with one fan simply quipping, "Kim what is this."
As OK! reported, some Americans were becoming fed up with President Joe Biden's lack of answers surrounding the UFO situation, though the first object discovered was determined to be a spy balloon from China.
On Thursday, February 16, the POTUS addressed the ordeal, explaining they "acted out of an abundance of caution" when they shot down the objects.
"But make no mistake," he added, "if any object presents a threat to the safety and security of the American people, I will take it down."