Mommy & Me! All Of Kim Kardashian & North West's Cutest Moments

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram
Jul. 10 2022, Published 12:04 a.m. ET

When it comes to Hollywood mother-daughter duos, there's no one quite like Kim Kardashian and North West!

As the eldest daughter of the reality star and ex Kanye West, the 9-year-old has obviously inherited a bold, sassy personality and a sense of style to match, but the Skims founder revealed her little girl can also be quite the softie at times.

"Bedtime is such a challenge with four kids! It's rare that I get all of them down as planned, but now that North is older, she's become my little sidekick and helps me with the younger ones," she shared. "It's actually so cute."

Scroll down to see some of North and Kim's most popular social media snaps!

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Say cheese! The pair have embarked on several global outings over the past few months, from exploring Italy in May to stopping in at Paris Fashion Week just the other day.

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

While North is always down for an outdoor adventure, Kardashian shared that one of her biggest passions is playing around with "special effects makeup."

"She does, like, really good, like, wounds and scars and she's really good at it," she said during a recent talk show appearance. "I have no idea how she got into it, but I got her a teacher to show her and got all of the supplies."

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Last year, Kardashian revealed her eldest started embracing a dark goth look, so she gladly played along with some filters to get tatted up.

"She’s into Hot Topic and she puts like fake tattoos on her face and she listens to Black Sabbath," dished the star. "And she’s just like a full goth girl." In one TikTok video, the ladies both sported black lipstick and mouthed the words to Machine Gun Kelly's "Emo Girl."

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Think pink! The duo donned matching heart print pajamas around Valentine's Day this year.

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

These gals clearly love a matching look, but North also enjoys showing off her individuality through her clothes.

"North loves to pick out her own outfits," spilled Kardashian. "So sometimes getting dressed takes longer than planned."

