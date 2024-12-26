'Obsessed' Kim Kardashian Is 'on a Mission to Collect Anything' That Belonged to Princess Diana
Kim Kardashian might be trying to keep up with the royal family!
Kardashian purchased a unique cross necklace, which was once worn by Princess Diana, which could be the beginning of a unique jewelry collection the billionaire is building.
"Kim’s fascination with the royal family has taken on a life of its own, it’s more than just casual interest. She’s totally obsessed with them, especially with Princess Diana,” an insider told an outlet.
"Kim’s been reading about Diana since she was a teenager, studying her life and legacy like it’s her own personal history book,” the source continued. “She’s on a mission now to collect anything of Diana’s that comes up for auction.”
Diana, who made the Attallah cross popular, didn't own the accessory, but it was loaned to her by Naim Attallah. Fans and critics noticed Kardashian wearing the iconic pendant while attending the November 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, Calif., but some viewed her outfit as a "disgrace."
“She has the power to make every outfit look so tacky,” one person wrote on social media about the outfit, while another added, “She turned it into something vulgar.”
Kardashian hasn't really been seen around Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but there were rumors of the influencer wanting the Sussexes on The Kardashians.
“I think everyone has their own journey. I think their journey is extremely personal, with — you know, what his mother experienced and how her life was so affected by the spotlight and by paparazzi,” the mom-of-four told an Australian outlet when asked about the couple.
- Kris Jenner to the Rescue? Matriarch Wants Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Appear on 'The Kardashians'
- Meghan Markle Urged to 'Align' Herself With the Kardashians After Struggling in Hollywood for Months
- The Mystery Continues: Is Meghan Markle's Princess Diana Themed Engagement Ring 'Being Serviced?'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
When the Sussexes left the U.K., they revealed Prince Archie's lack of security was a major concern for them.
“I don’t think anyone can really understand what that’s like except for them. But I think as I’m older and as I have kids, what I would want for them is just the safest place,” Kardashian added, referring to the Sussexes' fears. “I can definitely empathize with their need for having a secure, safe place and taking time for themselves and having privacy when they need it.”
OK! previously reported there were rumors of Meghan looking to work with Kardashian and Kris Jenner.
"If they go down that route, they die a little, they undermine the glamour that went with them when they first burst onto the scene," an insider told an outlet.
Although the Kardashians and Sussexes' brands might not be aligned, building a professional relationship would likely benefit both Meghan and American Riviera Orchard.
"Why wouldn't you go to one of the most successful brands in existence in pursuit of building your own narrative? It's not a stupid idea," they added.
Insiders spoke to In Touch.
Kardashian spoke to The Sunday Project.