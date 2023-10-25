Meghan Markle Will 'Die a Little' If She Makes a 'Kardashians' Cameo

While nothing has been confirmed, the anonymous insider disclosed that Meghan is reluctant to work with the Kar-Jenner clan.

"If they go down that route, they die a little, they undermine the glamour that went with them when they first burst onto the scene," the source told a publication.

The insider pointed out that despite her fears, Meghan would benefit financially from being close to the A-list family.

"Why wouldn't you go to one of the most successful brands in existence in pursuit of building your own narrative? It's not a stupid idea," they added.