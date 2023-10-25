Meghan Markle Will 'Die a Little' If She Makes a 'Kardashians' Cameo
Will Meghan Markle put her pride aside and work with the Kardashians? It's rumored that the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry will guest star in an episode of The Kardashians, but one source claimed the potential collaboration isn't what Meghan envisioned.
While nothing has been confirmed, the anonymous insider disclosed that Meghan is reluctant to work with the Kar-Jenner clan.
"If they go down that route, they die a little, they undermine the glamour that went with them when they first burst onto the scene," the source told a publication.
The insider pointed out that despite her fears, Meghan would benefit financially from being close to the A-list family.
"Why wouldn't you go to one of the most successful brands in existence in pursuit of building your own narrative? It's not a stupid idea," they added.
An additional source revealed that Kris Jenner is eager to get the couple on the show, but she doesn't want to overstep their boundaries.
"It’s no coincidence that the Kardashians all move in the same circles as Meghan’s new circle," the source admitted. "It’s just a slam dunk for the two families to team up, but Kris doesn’t want to push too aggressively, too soon."
"Even if it’s just a cameo, that’s a huge win for Kris, the business side is now in motion and looking very lucrative," they added.
OK! previously reported that an insider thinks Kim Kardashian and her sisters could help Meghan capitalize on her anticipated social media accounts.
“Sure, the Kardashians are tacky, but that family are an entertainment juggernaut. Meghan will certainly want to be aligned with them, especially if she wants to make a splash on the social networks,” the insider said.
“Meghan is having her moment in the sun, but the Kardashians have been going for over 15 years now," they explained. “If Meghan is being seen at events with them in L.A. then it’s probably not too big a leap before they get her to sign a release and be on camera, even briefly. That is how those shows work.”
While some royal experts wonder if Meghan's proximity to the reality stars would hurt her royal image, American commentator Kinsey Schofield believes the potential partnership could have a positive impact on the Sussexes' reputation.
"But of course, for Meghan, it's going to be a total win because Kim Kardashian is one of the most powerful women in Hollywood," Schofield stated. "She desperately needs that friendship."
Sources spoke to The Daily Beast.