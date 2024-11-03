'Perfect Example of Class vs. Trash': Kim Kardashian Bashed for Wearing Princess Diana's Cross Necklace Alongside Cleavage-Bearing Gown
Kim Kardashian is getting fans of the Royal Family riled up.
On Saturday, November 2, the 44-year-old was bashed for donning the late Princess Diana’s antique amethyst cross necklace with a low-cut white gown to the 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, Calif.
For the event, the mother-of-four wore a cleavage-bearing dress with a symbolic piece of jewelry — which the royal originally debuted at a charity event in 1987. The Kardashians star purchased the shimmering accessory in 2023 at a Sotheby's auction for just under $200,000.
In response to the reality TV personality’s look, people were outraged by Kardashian’s pairing of such a historical piece with her revealing ensemble.
“She has the power to make every outfit look so tacky,” one person penned about the outfit, while another added, “She turned it into something vulgar.”
“She had the audacity to put it on with this dress. Purely tone deaf, uneducated narcissistic unattractive brain,” a third ranted, as a fourth noted, “What a disgrace. Diana was a true beauty inside and out.”
A fifth individual dissed, “Diana wore it better. Does Kim own any complete outfits?” while one more user stated, “Perfect example of class vs. trash.”
As OK! previously reported, Kim has not been a stranger to backlash recently, as she recently wished her friend Ivanka Trump a happy birthday day before the 2024 presidential election.
The brunette beauty uploaded a series of snapshots alongside Donald Trump’s daughter to her Instagram Story.
"No one sweeter than you, @ivankatrump,” Kim captioned the post.
MAGA critics then came after Kim on social media for her choice to share the birthday message.
"Oh ????? So she’s a Trump supporter ???" one user wrote, as another shared, "Girl wants to be invited to the White House again, so bad!"
"Kim K posting this a week before the biggest election in history is a deliberate choice and I'm not saying I expected anything more from her or her family, but wow!!" a third person pointed out.
A fourth added, "Sorry, but I don't care if they’ve known each other since preschool—she should've thought about how this would look so close to the election. It’s really not a good look."
One more individual agreed, "Kim Kardashian posting a story with Ivanka Trump yesterday is absolutely insane. You can’t say it’s just a birthday post. She knows the timing."
"Why are y'all surprised lol. They’ve known each other for decades," an additional person pointed out.