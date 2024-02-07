OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kim Kardashian
OK LogoNEWS

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Are 'Getting Serious': 'They're 'Figuring Out Next Steps' in Their Relationship

kim kardashian odell beckham jr getting serious pp
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 7 2024, Published 4:10 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Will Kim Kardashian be off the market soon?

According to an insider, the reality star, 43, and Odell Beckham Jr. are "getting serious," even though the football star is known to be "much more private."

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian odell beckham jr getting serious
Source: mega

Kim Kardashian previously dated Pete Davidson.

The Baltimore Ravens star, 31, is "low-key, while Kim's more accustomed to the limelight," the source shared, adding that they're "trying to figure out the next steps" in their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement
odell beckham jr
Source: mega

Odell Beckham Jr. is different than Kim Kardashian, a source said.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the duo were first linked last summer.

"The relationship began at billionaire Michael Rubin’s 'White Party' in the Hamptons over the summer," another insider dished at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

Though the two hadn't been spotted together in quite some time, they fueled rumors they're still going strong when they were seen at a Grammys party in Los Angeles.

An insider said the pair went to the event together but switched to separate cards before arriving.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian odell beckham jr getting serious
Source: mega

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West split in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

The athlete has been involved with the Kardashian family before, as he was rumored to have a fling with Khloé Kardashian. The two were previously seen together in May 2016 at Drake's Memorial Day party, according to photos published by TMZ.

However, a source close to the mom-of-two denied they were together. “They’re not dating,” the insider told Us in June 2016. “They were just flirting at a party.”

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian
Article continues below advertisement

Odell then moved on with model Lauren Wood in 2019, and the pair later welcomed their son, Zydn, in February 2022.

For her part, Kim and Kanye West split in 2021, and she went on to date Pete Davidson.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian odell beckham jr birthday party dating
Source: MEGA

Odell Beckham Jr. was recently confirmed to have split from his ex-girlfriend Lauren Wood.

Article continues below advertisement

During an episode of The Kardashians, Kim listed all the qualities she's looking for in a guy.

“The guys coming to the show just don't check enough boxes on my list,” she said. “Number one: Protect me. Number two: Fight for me. Number three: Good hygiene. I mean that's like a given, I think I should even take that off….”

Article continues below advertisement

"Also, no balding," Kim continued. "If I am in love then I will rub your bald head. But we are just talking about our perfection list. No heavy baggage (I have enough). Taller than me, someone who loves to work out, motivated and independent person, someone who's not clingy and someone with good taste."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Us Weekly spoke to the insider.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.