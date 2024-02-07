Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Are 'Getting Serious': 'They're 'Figuring Out Next Steps' in Their Relationship
Will Kim Kardashian be off the market soon?
According to an insider, the reality star, 43, and Odell Beckham Jr. are "getting serious," even though the football star is known to be "much more private."
The Baltimore Ravens star, 31, is "low-key, while Kim's more accustomed to the limelight," the source shared, adding that they're "trying to figure out the next steps" in their relationship.
As OK! previously reported, the duo were first linked last summer.
"The relationship began at billionaire Michael Rubin’s 'White Party' in the Hamptons over the summer," another insider dished at the time.
Though the two hadn't been spotted together in quite some time, they fueled rumors they're still going strong when they were seen at a Grammys party in Los Angeles.
An insider said the pair went to the event together but switched to separate cards before arriving.
The athlete has been involved with the Kardashian family before, as he was rumored to have a fling with Khloé Kardashian. The two were previously seen together in May 2016 at Drake's Memorial Day party, according to photos published by TMZ.
However, a source close to the mom-of-two denied they were together. “They’re not dating,” the insider told Us in June 2016. “They were just flirting at a party.”
Odell then moved on with model Lauren Wood in 2019, and the pair later welcomed their son, Zydn, in February 2022.
For her part, Kim and Kanye West split in 2021, and she went on to date Pete Davidson.
During an episode of The Kardashians, Kim listed all the qualities she's looking for in a guy.
“The guys coming to the show just don't check enough boxes on my list,” she said. “Number one: Protect me. Number two: Fight for me. Number three: Good hygiene. I mean that's like a given, I think I should even take that off….”
"Also, no balding," Kim continued. "If I am in love then I will rub your bald head. But we are just talking about our perfection list. No heavy baggage (I have enough). Taller than me, someone who loves to work out, motivated and independent person, someone who's not clingy and someone with good taste."
Us Weekly spoke to the insider.