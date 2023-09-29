Odell Beckham Jr.'s Dating History: 7 Women Who Have Been Linked to the NFL Player
Khloé Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian sparked dating rumors with Odell Beckham Jr. in 2016 when TMZ released photos of them sharing an intimate moment in public. At that time, the Kocktails with Khloé host had just filed for divorce from Lamar Odom.
However, Khloé denied the reports after the news broke, writing, "To Whom It May Concern: Sorry to burst your bubble. When a couple drinks, a little flirting and an invasion of privacy collide things may look crazy."
Beckham Jr. also dismissed the buzz in his interview with GQ.
Zendaya
After Khloé, the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver was spotted out with Zendaya. The buzz became more prominent when they attended the Grammy awards after-parties together, although the Spider-Man: Far From Home actress claimed they were just friends.
Meanwhile, Beckham Jr. referred to her as his "homie" and added that nothing was going on between them.
However, rumors began again when they watched the New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.
Once again, the duo ended the hearsay by revealing that their meet-up was a coincidence.
Bella Hadid
In 2018, Bella Hadid confirmed in a post that she was celebrating Valentine's Day alone. Beckham Jr. took his shot at the model and left a flirty comment on her update.
However, the rumors died down immediately.
Amber Rose
The NFL star was also linked to Amber Rose several times, although the pair's relationship never progressed more than a friendship.
Sources revealed they were flirty at Nylon's Midnight Garden Party at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. Still, Beckham Jr. said they never had a romantic relationship.
Polyxeni Ferfeli
Beckham Jr. shared a short-lived and quite private relationship with Greek model Polyxeni Ferfeli.
They were first spotted together in 2017, but reports said they called it quits by 2018.
Lauren Wood
After his flings, Beckham Jr. established a more serious relationship with Lauren Wood, whom he shares son Zydn with.
They made their relationship Instagram official in 2019 and continuously made appearances in public together. They did not share posts about each other again after the athlete's birthday greeting to her in March.
Kim Kardashian
Beckham Jr. apparently has moved on with Kim Kardashian.
Sources told People that the SKIMS founder and the Super Bowl 56 Champion made a connection and "are hanging out" after his split from Wood. The duo remains tight-lipped about their real status, but TMZ released photos confirming that Kardashian and Beckham Jr. have been at the same parties over the past months, including Michael Rubin's July 4th White Party.