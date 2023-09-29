OK Magazine
Odell Beckham Jr.'s Dating History: 7 Women Who Have Been Linked to the NFL Player

Sep. 29 2023, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Khloé Kardashian

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star is not dating anyone after her on-again, off-again relationship with Tristan Thompson.

Khloé Kardashian sparked dating rumors with Odell Beckham Jr. in 2016 when TMZ released photos of them sharing an intimate moment in public. At that time, the Kocktails with Khloé host had just filed for divorce from Lamar Odom.

However, Khloé denied the reports after the news broke, writing, "To Whom It May Concern: Sorry to burst your bubble. When a couple drinks, a little flirting and an invasion of privacy collide things may look crazy."

Beckham Jr. also dismissed the buzz in his interview with GQ.

Zendaya

Zendaya is dating her 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' costar Tom Holland, and their relationship has been going strong in the past few years.

After Khloé, the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver was spotted out with Zendaya. The buzz became more prominent when they attended the Grammy awards after-parties together, although the Spider-Man: Far From Home actress claimed they were just friends.

Meanwhile, Beckham Jr. referred to her as his "homie" and added that nothing was going on between them.

However, rumors began again when they watched the New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.

Once again, the duo ended the hearsay by revealing that their meet-up was a coincidence.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman called it quits in July after two years of dating.

In 2018, Bella Hadid confirmed in a post that she was celebrating Valentine's Day alone. Beckham Jr. took his shot at the model and left a flirty comment on her update.

However, the rumors died down immediately.

Amber Rose

She said she wanted to be single for the rest of her life after her ex-boyfriend, Alexander Edwards, started dating Cher.

The NFL star was also linked to Amber Rose several times, although the pair's relationship never progressed more than a friendship.

Sources revealed they were flirty at Nylon's Midnight Garden Party at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. Still, Beckham Jr. said they never had a romantic relationship.

Polyxeni Ferfeli

She was also romantically linked to Harry Styles.

Beckham Jr. shared a short-lived and quite private relationship with Greek model Polyxeni Ferfeli.

They were first spotted together in 2017, but reports said they called it quits by 2018.

Lauren Wood

Source: @lolowood_/Instagram

Odell Beckham Jr. shares son Zydn with his ex Lauren Wood.

After his flings, Beckham Jr. established a more serious relationship with Lauren Wood, whom he shares son Zydn with.

They made their relationship Instagram official in 2019 and continuously made appearances in public together. They did not share posts about each other again after the athlete's birthday greeting to her in March.

Kim Kardashian

The KKW Beauty mogul became the NFL player's latest rumored muse.

Beckham Jr. apparently has moved on with Kim Kardashian.

Sources told People that the SKIMS founder and the Super Bowl 56 Champion made a connection and "are hanging out" after his split from Wood. The duo remains tight-lipped about their real status, but TMZ released photos confirming that Kardashian and Beckham Jr. have been at the same parties over the past months, including Michael Rubin's July 4th White Party.

