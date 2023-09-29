Odell Beckham Jr.'s Dating History: 7 Women Who Have Been Linked to the NFL Player

Khloé Kardashian sparked dating rumors with Odell Beckham Jr. in 2016 when TMZ released photos of them sharing an intimate moment in public. At that time, the Kocktails with Khloé host had just filed for divorce from Lamar Odom.

However, Khloé denied the reports after the news broke, writing, "To Whom It May Concern: Sorry to burst your bubble. When a couple drinks, a little flirting and an invasion of privacy collide things may look crazy."

Beckham Jr. also dismissed the buzz in his interview with GQ.