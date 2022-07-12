Khloé Kardashian Hysterically Trolls Kim & Pete Davidson For PDA Snaps
Khloé Kardashian couldn't help but poke fun at sister Kim Kardashian's loved up snaps with boyfriend Pete Davidson.
After the SKIMS founder, 41, shared several sensual snaps of the couple, who was first linked at the end of last year, to Instagram Monday, July 11, including two of herself lying on a couch with her feet placed on the comedian's chest as he stood in front of her, the Good American cofounder quipped in the comment section: "Do you guys have a foot fetish too?"
Khloé's comical comment garnered more than 30,000 Likes, with Kim responding within the hour: "@khloekardashian nope!"
Meanwhile, Kim's PDA post received a ton of love from many of her famous friends, including Paris Hilton, who gushed: "So happy for you!" and longtime pal Malika Haqq, who added, "Happy looks great on you," with a heart eyes emoji.
The other photos in the post included a selfie of the two, the unlikely lovebirds lounging poolside and a shirtless Saturday Night Live alum, 28, leaning over Kim on the couch, likely taken moments before the two shared a kiss.
Kim's well-received post, which received almost 6 million Likes, came on the heels of Hulu releasing the trailer for the second season of the famous family's reality TV series, The Kardashians. Though Kim only teased her brewing romance with the comedian in the premiere season, the teaser confirmed he will be featured in the next slew of episodes.
In a snippet of the trailer, the reality star and the Big Time Adolescence actor exchanged flirty words, leaving Khloé blatantly confused. “Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?” the makeup mogul asked her man, who quite literately tossed his phone and ran to meet his girlfriend.
"Shower with...," a confused Khloé added as the two excitedly ran to the bathroom.
Kim certainly appears to be thriving at this point in time following a tumultuous year that saw her divorce from Kanye West play out in the headlines. Though Kim revealed in Season 1 that she initiated things with Pete just for a good time, they have been going hot and heavy ever since linking up.
“Life is good! I have a new boyfriend, I’m just having a really good time,” Kim gushed in the trailer for the upcoming season, set to premiere September 22.
