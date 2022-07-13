Not only has Davidson gotten closer with the SKIMS founder's kids, but the duo's romance has also been taken to the next level. "Pete and Kim are so in love. Kim is light and happy with Pete and it shows in so many ways, including being a mom, with her work, in her friendships, and more," the insider revealed.

"They are very supportive of each other and have so much fun together, but also have a deep connection," the source continued to the outlet. "They are living in the moment, but also see a future together."