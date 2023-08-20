Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Wears See-Through Catsuit, Twerks on Rapper During Boozy Italian Night Out With Pals
Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori packed on the PDA during fun night out in Italy.
An unknown person recently shared snaps of the couple's seductive night on Instagram, which featured snaps of the duo as they couldn’t keep their hands off each other.
The Australian architect was caught grinding up on her man as they enjoyed their time at the restaurant. The two were seen dancing together to the Black Eyed Peas song "I Gotta Feeling," as the videographer captioned the footage "Always great vibes."
For the fun filled night, Censori showed some skin in a completely sheer powder blue catsuit, white heels and a tan hair cap. Meanwhile, the rapper wore black pants and a black suit jacket with nothing underneath, he was also noticeably barefoot in the sultry snaps.
In one image of the duo, they were shown kissing with Censori's back to the camera showing off her figure in the skimpy outfit.
As OK! previously reported, while the Grammy-winner and his new muse have been loved up lately, West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian has apparently not been happy about Censori's relationship with her and the musician's eldest daughter, North.
Kardashian's distaste for the 28-year-old was reported to have started when North was spotted walking hand-in-hand with Censori as they attended West's 46th birthday party in L.A.
"Kim thinks Bianca is getting too close to her daughter," an insider spilled, adding that The Kardashians star is "definitely jealous."
The 10-year-old and her stepmom reportedly had a blast inside the soiree, as they sung along to West's song "Off the Grid."
"North thinks Bianca is super cool," the source added, "it gets under Kim's skin."
Censori and West were reported to have tied the knot in January in a "small marriage ceremony." However, their "friends don't know if it's legal," but a source shared that the nuptials were "very real" to the couple.
Another source doubled down that Kardashian was not a fan of Censori.
"This woman has done stuff to make herself look like Kim," they said. "It's already a nightmare co-parenting with [Kanye]; this is just another wrench."
