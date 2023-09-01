Kim Kardashian Horrified That Kanye West Is 'Molding' Wife Bianca Censori Into 'His Puppet': Insider
Kim Kardashian is having a bad case of déjà vu as she watches ex-husband Kanye West and Bianca Censori soak up the limelight.
Since the couple tied the knot in an unofficial ceremony in January, Censori has drastically changed her appearance and been parading around in scantily clad outfits — something the mom-of-four has done in her past.
"Kim is watching the situation with Kanye and Bianca open-mouthed and she can’t believe how reminiscent it is of how Kanye was with her," an insider dished to a news outlet. "She says she can see Bianca being molded into Kanye’s ideal of the perfect woman."
Added the insider, "She thinks it’s worrying that Kanye did not learn his lesson and that he feels it’s OK to treat people like this."
The source noted the situation has "spooked" the SKIMS founder since she blindly did the same for so many years.
"Kanye is extremely passionate about fashion, but it can become an obsession, with the X-rated outfits and the [over-the-top] looks becoming really tough to deal with. In Kim’s opinion, all the fame or exposure in the world isn’t worth being someone else’s puppet," said the insider. "She feels she owes it to Bianca to try to open her eyes and talk sense into her before it’s too late."
As OK! reported, Kardashian has also been mortified by the pair's public inappropriate behavior.
"Kim's been so worried about the new pics that have come out with Bianca — like how will she explain it all to the kids?" an insider spilled to a news outlet, referring to their daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 5, as well as sons Saint West, 7, and Psalm, 4.
"She's embarrassed and worried for him — he's wandering around barefoot with champagne in the street, something clearly isn't right," the source added.
"It's hard for her because as soon as she thinks she can move on, something like this happens and she's pulled back into it," the source said. "It's like every time Kanye and Bianca pull these nearly naked stunts, it reminds everyone that Kim dressed up in skintight nude outfits during the marriage. She'd rather put it behind her and forget about it."
Closer reported on Kardashian wanting Censori to leave West.