Kim Kardashian Posts Cryptic Quote About 'Everything Ends Up Working Out' After Pete Davidson Moves On With Emily Ratajkowski
Hinting at something, Kim Kardashian? The reality star took to Instagram on Friday, November 18, to share a cryptic quote with her followers — just days after Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson seemingly confirmed their romance.
"One thing I realized is that everything always ends up working out. Sometimes even better than you can imagine. Remember this when you feel like you're in a hard place or you feel like you're being challenged the most. Believe in where you're headed. See the bigger picture," the text, which was uploaded to the reality star's Instagram Story on Friday, November 18, read.
As OK! previously reported, it seems like the Keeping Up With the Kardashians starlet might be trying to get the comedian's attention ever since he was spotted out with the model, who split from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, earlier this year.
On November 17, Kardashian posted some photos of herself laughing by some beautiful roses.
"🌹," she captioned the photos.
Of course, people couldn't help but pick up on what she was doing. One person wrote, "When your ex boyfriend moves on and you want people to think you did too… stars, they’re just like us! 😂," while another added, "This was def a response to Pete 👀."
A third person said, "Even celebs use social media for sly digs 😂."
However, according to an insider, Kardashian, who dated the Saturday Night Live alum for nine months, isn't too worried about Davidson moving on.
"Kim has known Emily for some time and she approves of them dating each other," the source spilled. "She thinks it is cute and she is legit happy that he found someone that is more his speed and on the same wavelength as him."
"They know a lot of the same people and run in the same crowds, so Kim feels that they are a good match for each other," the source noted. "She will always have nothing but love for him and she wishes him the best always, but they are no longer together."
For now, it seems like the mom-of-four is content on her own.
"Kim’s all about being respectful so now that Pete’s dating Emily she will definitely not be trying to call him on his birthday. She’s good with boundaries and she’s very cool with Emily, she thinks she’s great," the insider said of Davidson's November 16 birthday.