'How???': Fans Claim Pete Davidson's 'Pull Game Needs To Be Studied' After Comedian Scores Model Emily Ratajkowski
Pete Davidson's dating 101 class is now in session!
Fans applauded the comedian's "pull game" after romance rumors soared about his potential new relationship with model Emily Ratajkowski.
The 31-year-old is Davidson's first public fling since his split with bombshell Kim Kardashian — who many argued was way out of the Saturday Night Live alum's league throughout the entirety of their 9-month relationship.
While many Twitter users argued that Davidson’s "pull game is something that needs to be studied,” others weren’t “surprised [because] being funny gets u VERY far” in the world of dating.
“Nah Pete Davidson putting up prime Michael Jordan numbers with these beautiful Hollywood women,” one individual joked about the media personality’s ability to snag some of the most gorgeous gals in showbiz.
“[People] keep being like ‘how is Pete Davidson pulling these women??’ are you joking??" another user wrote, candidly adding, "He’s 6’3, funny, covered in tattoos, has a 10” c**k and is a rich celebrity."
“Someone needs to do a thesis study on how Pete Davidson managed to score Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski in the same lifetime,” an admirer of the comedian’s dating history concluded. (Davidson popped the question to Grande in spring 2018, but the engagement was broken off four months later.)
Ratajkowski landed in headlines as the hottest new celebrity to enter Davison’s love life after the King of Staten Island actor allegedly had “his hands all over” the My Body author during a New York City date night in Brooklyn over the weekend of Friday, November 13.
Rumors of their relationship were not only confirmed by a source, but seemingly by the couple themselves after Ratajkowski met up with Davidson to celebrate his birthday on Wednesday, November 16.
The attractive pair, who have "been talking for a couple of months now,” embraced in an intimate hug upon the brunette beauty's arrival at a Brooklyn residence Wednesday night.
The potential flames are still "in the very early stages" of talking, however, a source explained to Us Weekly on Monday, November 14, that they "both really like each other."