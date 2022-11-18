'How???': Fans Claim Pete Davidson's 'Pull Game Needs To Be Studied' After Comedian Scores Model Emily Ratajkowski

The 31-year-old is Davidson's first public fling since his split with bombshell Kim Kardashian — who many argued was way out of the Saturday Night Live alum's league throughout the entirety of their 9-month relationship.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI CELEBRATES RUMORED NEW MAN PETE DAVIDSON'S BIRTHDAY WITH LATE NIGHT HANGOUT

While many Twitter users argued that Davidson’s "pull game is something that needs to be studied,” others weren’t “surprised [because] being funny gets u VERY far” in the world of dating.