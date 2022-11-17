Emily Ratajkowski Celebrates Rumored New Man Pete Davidson's Birthday With Late Night Hangout
Emily Ratajkowski might be the best birthday present Pete Davidson has ever had.
The stunning model was spotted meeting up with her rumored new man to celebrate his special day on Wednesday, November 16.
In released photos, the potential pair sported matching black puffer jackets and casual loungewear as they pulled each other in for an intimate hug before heading inside an apartment building in New York City.
The dynamic duo's night began when Davidson, 29, arrived in his SUV to pick up Ratajkowski from her West Village apartment; however, the 31-year-old never made it into the vehicle due to a swarm of paparazzi forcing her back inside her residence. The Saturday Night Live star ended up driving off alone.
Moments later, the My Body author reappeared with a small gift in her hand and climbed into an Uber — which later arrived at a Brooklyn apartment complex where she was greeted by Davidson.
The birthday boy charmingly met the mother-of-one at the front entrance of the building, where they shared their sweet embrace.
Video footage showed the celebs sharing a flirtatious laugh before they disappeared down a dark hallway.
Davidson’s special evening with Ratajkowski comes just days after a source revealed the lovebirds “have been talking for a couple of months now.”
Although the chemistry is just starting to heat up — they are "in the very early stages," said a source to Us Weekly on Monday, November 14 — The King of Staten Island star and the brunette bombshell "both really like each other."
“Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is," the insider added.
Davidson and Ratajkowski appear to be on cloud nine ever since igniting their rumored romance, as this would be the comedian's first relationship since his split from Kim Kardashian and the supermodel's first continuous fling since she finalized her divorce with ex-husband and baby daddy Sebastian Bear-McClard.
Ratajkowski did land in the headlines for a potential fling with Brad Pitt after infidelity claims surfaced about her ex-husband a couple of months back, but things seemed to quickly fizzle out between the two.
Backgrid captured snaps of Davidson and Ratajkowski's evening.