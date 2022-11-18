Kim Kardashian Posts Bikini-Clad Thirst Traps As Source Reveals Her Reaction To Pete Davidson Moving On With Emily Ratajkowski
As news of Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski's new romance spins headlines, his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian has remained unbothered.
On Thursday, November 16, the reality star shared a slew of sultry bikini-clad photos, and while some fans assumed the Instagram post was her way of getting the comedian's attention, a Kardashian insider insisted she isn't concerned about the budding couple.
"Kim has known Emily for some time and she approves of them dating each other," the source spilled. "She thinks it is cute and she is legit happy that he found someone that is more his speed and on the same wavelength as him."
Unlike the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, Ratajkowski, 31, "is heavily immersed in the New York City scene, just as he is," the insider pointed out.
"They know a lot of the same people and run in the same crowds, so Kim feels that they are a good match for each other," the source noted. "She will always have nothing but love for him and she wishes him the best always, but they are no longer together."
EMILY RATAJKOWSKI ADMITS 'SEXUALITY IS ON A SLIDING SCALE': 'I DON'T REALLY BELIEVE IN STRAIGHT PEOPLE'
Meanwhile, a second source claimed the exes were indeed keeping in touch after their split, but that "phased out" since they both moved on.
"Kim’s all about being respectful so now that Pete’s dating Emily she will definitely not be trying to call him on his birthday. She’s good with boundaries and she’s very cool with Emily, she thinks she’s great," the source said, referring to Davidson turning 29 on Wednesday, November 16.
Despite having no interest in rekindling things with the actor, the makeup mogul isn't on the hunt for a new plus-one.
"I haven't really thought about it because I'm not looking," she replied when asked about the type of man she wants to date next. "I need some time to myself to just focus, finish school, all that."
"I think my next route, I feel like I have to do something, go to different places," she shared. "Clearly it's not working, whatever I'm doing."
HollywoodLife talked to the sources about Kardashian's reaction to Davidson and Ratajkowski's romance.