Pete Davidson Seems To Have Removed One Of His Tattoos Dedicated To Ex Kim Kardashian — See The Evidence

It's safe to say Pete Davidson has no intentions of rekindling his romance with Kim Kardashian. On Monday, October 3, the comedian was spotted on the set of his upcoming comedy series, Bupkis, sporting a bandage just below his neck, making it seem as if he's erased or changed a tattoo he once got in the reality star's honor.

The ink in question paid homage to the mom-of-four's legal pursuits and read, "My girl is a lawyer."