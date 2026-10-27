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Kim Kardashian Recalls Kris Jenner and O.J. Simpson 'Screaming at Each Other' in Jail Call, Saw 'Real Divide' in Her Family During Murder Trial

Photo of Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and O.J. Simpson
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian reflected on the 'divide' the O.J. Simpson trial caused in her family.

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Oct. 27 2026, Published 5:04 p.m. ET

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Kim Kardashian looked back at her connection to one of the country's most high-profile murder trials, recalling the time O.J. Simpson called her family's home from jail.

"I just remember sitting in the kitchen for dinner—we always had dinner as a family," Kardashian told Jonathan Van Meter in the book Citizen Kim. "It was [Caitlyn Jenner], my mom, and all the kids, and the phone rang, so I got up and answered it, and it was a call from jail."

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Kim Kardashian Addressed O.J. Simpson Trial in New Biography

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Photo of Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian Sr. were married from 1978 to 1991.
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian Sr. were married from 1978 to 1991.

"O. J. and my mom were just screaming at each other," she revealed.

Van Meter spent years interviewing the reality TV star and her close inner circle for her first authorized biography, which hit bookshelves on Tuesday, October 27.

He remembered the specific day that Kardashian offered "more emotional evacuation" and finally spoke about her family's tie to the famous case.

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O.J. Simpson Was Acquitted of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman's Murders

Photo of O.J. Simpson died at age 76 in April 2024.
Source: MEGA

O.J. Simpson died at age 76 in April 2024.

As OK! previously reported, Simpson was acquitted of the 1994 murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend Ron Goldman.

Kim's father, Robert Kardashian Sr., was on O.J.'s legal team. In 2003, he died at age 59 following a battle with esophageal cancer.

At the time of the 1995 trial, Kris and Robert Sr. had been divorced for several years, and Kris was married to Caitlyn Jenner.

Kris also had a personal connection to the case through her close friendship with Nicole, whom she met through Robert Sr.

Kim admitted the case brought a level of "tension" to the blended family that had never existed before, adding, "[Kris and Robert Sr.] were always so amicable and always wanted to have a united front."

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Kim Kardashian Saw a 'Divide' in Her Family During the O.J. Simpson Trial

Photo of Kim Kardashian was 'fascinated' by the strategy sessions happening at her father Robert Kardashian Sr.'s home.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian was 'fascinated' by the strategy sessions happening at her father Robert Kardashian Sr.'s home.

The Kardashians star explained that the trial was the first time she saw "this real divide" between her divorced parents. She claimed that at her mother's house, she would hear people "talking such crazy s---" about O.J.'s side.

Meanwhile, she recalled fellow defense lawyers Robert Shapiro and Johnnie Cochran "having strategy sessions" at her father's house, adding, "the whole team, upstairs pacing around, and there’s evidence books and photos and whiteboards, and they were so serious."

The SKIMs founder remembered being "fascinated" by the legal proceedings as a teenager and admitted she "wanted to help" solve the case.

Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner 'Were So Angry' After the Verdict

Photo of Kris Jenner was introduced to Nicole Brown through her ex-husband, Robert Kardashian Sr.
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner was introduced to Nicole Brown through her ex-husband, Robert Kardashian Sr.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star remembered watching the verdict live on TV at her mother's house, recalling the kids "screaming" and "jumping up and down" because their father won.

As for Kris and Caitlyn's reaction, Kim said she'll "never forget" how upset they were.

"Kris and [Caitlyn] were so angry downstairs in the kitchen," Kim said. "I heard it all the way upstairs. I had never heard yelling like that before in their house.”

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