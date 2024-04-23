Kim Kardashian Reveals Odd Task She Makes Her Assistants Do Before Handing Her Coffee in the Morning
Is this what living like a Kardashian is like? While appearing on the Monday, April 22, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kim Kardashian cleared the air on some rumors about her lifestyle.
"You have someone take the Starbucks sleeve off your coffee because you hate the sound of cardboard?" the comedian, 56, asked, to which Kardashian replied, "Yes, that’s true."
"And I hate the feeling. Whoever I’m with, I just can’t see it being done or I can’t hear it and I can’t feel it. Like the cardboard getting moved off the cup is like nails on a chalkboard to me," the SKIMS founder continued.
Kimmel then asked the reality star, 43: "Is it true you blow dry your jewelry before you put it on?"
"Very true. Because I hate being freezing and when you put on cold jewelry or like anything with a zipper, I just need it warm and then put it on. Or just like a mesh metal dress. Anything that’s like a chain mail," she admitted.
Elsewhere in the interview, Kardashian also revealed she sleeps with her eyes slightly open and she washes her feet before bed every night.
This was the beauty mogul's first interview since Taylor Swift released her track "thanK you aIMee," which seemingly takes aim at Kardashian amid their yearslong feud.
Though Kimmel didn't ask Kardashian herself about the alleged feud, he did talk about the pop star's new album, The Tortured Poets Department.
He noted the double record was "already making history" and "broke a record" for having 300 million streams in a single day on Spotify. "Taylor Swift is so big right now it's like Michael Jackson level fame," he added.
During one verse, Swift sings, "and so I changed your name, and any real defining clues / And one day, your kid comes home singin’ / A song that only us two is gonna know is about you," seemingly giving away her intentions within the track's title while appearing to call out Kardashian's daughter North's viral 2023 TikTok of her dancing to Swift's song "Shake It Off."
Kanye West and Kardashian claimed they spoke to Swift about including her in the rapper's song "Famous," but years later, it was revealed they doctored the footage to make it look like she gave her blessing when that wasn't the whole story.
While talking to TIME magazine in an interview published in December 2023, the Grammy winner touched upon that tough time period in her life.
“Make no mistake — my career was taken away from me,” she recalled. “You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar. That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.”