Kim Kardashian's 'Horrifying' New SKIMS Campaign Trashed on Social Media: 'Fire the Photographer'

Jun. 27 2023, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Kim Kardashian sure knows how to get people talking.

The other day, the reality star dropped new advertisement photos for her new SKIMS swimwear collection, but the theme was anything but fun in the sun.

While one picture had Kardashian laying down lifeless on the floor, others depicted her covered in baby oil while wearing the "faux leather and scuba swim" looks.

In one particularly saucy shot, the bombshell was topless and oiled up while laying on top of a male model. Many Instagram users also found it weird that the mom-of-four, 42, was wearing hand gloves and knee-high socks in the photos given she was promoting swimwear.

"What in the low budget advertising is this," one person commented on the post, with a second declaring, "This is horrifying."

"Ya because that’s how I like to lay in the sun with some pleather boots 🙄," a third quipped, with a fourth noting, "Because baby oil and leather boots are must haves this Summer...😂."

"Fire the photographer," stated another person. "Ridiculous shoot."

Despite the negative feedback, Kardashian made it clear that she'll continue to model her own line of threads for as long as she likes.

However, "I understand that maybe in my 50s, I’m not going to be wanting to pose in my underwear," she recently told Time, the magazine that featured her in their 100 Most Influential Companies story.

The star estimated she's tried on over 7,000 SKIMS pieces since launching the line, which is now valued at over $1 billion.

"I always like to see it on myself. I can absolutely tell when I miss a few drops," she said. "It’s just a part of me. I take it really personally. It started off of my body and my shapes, and it’s very vulnerable."

This is the second time in one week that the makeup mogul has received criticism for her apparel, as people poked fun when she showed up to Pharrell Williams' June 20 Louis Vuitton fashion show dressed in camo print.

Advertisement

