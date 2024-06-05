'Absurd' Kim Kardashian Roasted for Stealing Daughter North West's Spotlight by Wearing Her Own 'Lion King' Look in Photoshoot
Is Kim Kardashian stealing the spotlight from her own daughter?
On Tuesday, June 4, the reality star, 43, was accused of trying to one-up her eldest daughter, North West, by wearing her own Lion King look on social media.
In the photoshoot, Kardashian donned a yellow T-shirt with fuzzy pants, hat and bag — similar to what North wore when she appeared in the Lion King play. "kk in erl," she captioned the slew of photos.
“you really can’t let anyone have their moment,” one person wrote, to which another agreed, “‘Lets make it about me.'”
This is actually absurd and ridiculous,” a third user added.
“Imagine paying to let your daughter have a moment then not letting your daughter have a moment,” a fourth person stated.
Over Memorial Day weekend, Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter starred as Young Simba in the production, which premiered at the Hollywood Bowl. During the show, North sang "I Just Can't Wait to Be King."
Kardashian later faced backlash for letting North perform in the play, as some people believed her voice was "not strong enough" for the role, and she only got the part due to her parents being famous.
“I went to the show and it was a disaster. Give actual theater kids an opportunity not because you gave famous parents. This was horrible," one person said.
Someone else added: “Nepotism at its best. Too bad for the talented child that deserved the role," while another noted: “I also feel bad for the other professional performers on the stage. Imagine years of training in acting, singing, and dancing, countless auditions and rejection, and working hard to prepare for your role, only to have to share the stage with a child who wouldn’t be cast in her school play if it weren’t for her last name. She makes everyone on stage look amateur.”
As OK! previously reported, North seems like she's destined to be in the spotlight.
In March, she announced her debut album, Elementary School Dropout, would be releasing soon.
"It’s Northie," the famous offspring said into the microphone while standing on stage next to her controversial dad. "And I’ve been working on an album. And it’s called Elementary School Dropout."