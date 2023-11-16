'The Pearls Look Fake': Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Didn't Like Her 2023 Met Gala Look
North West didn’t hold back!
In the preview for next week’s episode of The Kardashians, which aired Thursday, November 16, Kim Kardashian’s oldest daughter revealed her true feelings about her mother’s 2023 Met Gala look.
On the day of the Met Gala, which was held on May 1, the reality TV star stepped out in a pearl draped Schiaparelli gown as she walked down the red carpet. In the latest episode of the family’s hit series, Kardashian went to the fitting for the ensemble and FaceTimed the 10-year-old in the process.
The Skims founder showed off the look to West, to which the tween said, “I love it.”
Kardashian reacted with shock, saying, “That’s the first time I’ve ever heard you say. ‘I love it!'”
“North, she’s usually my biggest critic, and now I’ve got the stamp of approval from North, and that’s all I needed,” the mother-of-four said to the cameras.
Despite this interaction, the preview made it clear that the opinionated offspring of Kanye West had changed her stance once seeing the dress in person.
“This is my tenth Met and it will never get old,” Kim said as the teaser clip showed images of the star posing in the outfit.
The footage then cut to North, who was dressed in a black leather jacket while telling the matriarch, “It’s looking like ... beachy and the pearls look fake.”
Kim later revealed that North’s comments really struck a nerve with designer Daniel Roseberry, admitting her comments were his “worst nightmare.”
- Kim Kardashian Reveals North West Prefers to Be With Dad Kanye West Because of His Apartment and No Security Detail
- Scott Disick Tags Along as Kim Kardashian, Penelope & North Explore NYC Ahead of Met Gala
- Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Daughter North Tries To Diss Her During Arguments By Telling Her 'Your House Is So Ugly'
Although North thought the gown looked cheap, it was in fact adorned with 50,000 freshwater pearls.
As OK! previously reported, despite Kim’s efforts to impress her daughter, the brunette beauty revealed in the November 2 episode of The Kardashians that North has become a daddy’s girl.
“She’ll go to her dad’s. She’ll be like, 'Dad’s the best! He has it all figured out. He doesn’t have a nanny, he doesn’t have a chef, he doesn’t have security, he lives in an apartment,'” Kim said while talking to older sister Kourtney Kardashian.
“And she’ll start crying: 'Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment!'” the 43-year-old recalled of her conversation with North.
Kourtney tried comforting Kim by revealing that her kids — Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8 — have similar opinions about visiting their dad, Scott Disick.
“They do that at Scott’s too. Like, 'Dad has the best house, your house sucks. He has the best house, it’s not super big, the vibe’s better,'” the star noted. “I feel like everything falls on the parent that’s more involved.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Kim added that North enjoys being able to make her “own food” while at Kanye’s rather than Kim's chef do it for her.
“That’s amazing that you make ramen, you know?” she said sarcastically.
Kourtney attempted to give Kim advice, saying, “I do make pancakes every morning and that has been a game-changer. They love it cause we’re sitting at the table and they’re happier.”