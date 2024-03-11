OK Magazine
'Way Too Young': North West, 10, Faces Backlash After Announcing Debut Album 'Elementary School Dropout'

By:

Mar. 11 2024, Published 2:12 p.m. ET

Miss Miss Westie is dropping an album.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest daughter, North, 10, announced her debut album, Elementary School Dropout, during her father’s Vultures listening party in Phoenix, Ariz., on Sunday night, March 10, while her mom was busy with her rumored new boyfriend, Odell Beckham Jr., at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars party.

North West is following in her father Kanye's footsteps and entering the music industry.

"It’s Northie," the famous offspring said into the microphone while standing on stage next to her controversial dad. "And I’ve been working on an album. And it’s called Elementary School Dropout."

Upon sharing the news, the entire packed crowd erupted into a sea of applause before North and Kanye walked out of the cameras view, as seen in several viral videos shared to social media.

The 10-year-old announced she's working on her debut album, 'Elementary School Dropout.'

Elsewhere in the evening, North was joined by her younger sister, Chicago, 6, and brother Psalm, 4, on stage for a quick dance party during Kanye’s song "Talking," which features his first born on the track. (Kim and Kanye also share son Saint, 8.)

As news broke about North’s first-ever album, which seems to pay homage to Kanye’s debut album, College Dropout, social media users couldn’t help but share their divided reactions.

North is the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West.

"She's way too young. Pls [sic] how old is the girl," one critic complained, as another admitted, "I hope that title isn't true lol," while pointing out the strange Instagram post Kanye shared at the end of last month, when he demanded his ex-wife remove their children from the preppy private school they attend.

"This is a weird album title though. Why will a young girl of this age already dropping out of school? This can only be through bad parenting," a third person expressed, as a hater snubbed, "we’ve heard her music.. She should really finish elementary school."

Some fans, however, praised North and seemed excited about her upcoming songs.

"If it's anything like 'Miss Westie' it will be a hit," one optimistic admirer insisted, while a second supporter declared, "she ate with the album name [not gonna lie]."

Kim Kardashian seemed to previously disapprove of Kanye West's parenting decisions.

North's big announcement comes after her mom was left "frustrated" by Kanye's public rant about the educational facility Kim sends their four kids to.

"Kim take my kids out of Sierra Canyon now. It’s a fake school for celebrities that are used by 'the system,'" the "Heartless Rapper" wrote on Thursday, February 29, as RadarOnline.com previously reported

Source: OK!

Hours later, a source revealed Kim's reaction to the bizarre demand, confessing, "the only solution Kanye has offered in protest to the school — that the kids have been at since preschool — has been placing them with unaccredited teachers and his own unaccredited Donda school which has been riddled with lawsuits."

The confidante continued: "Kim is frustrated with his constant public attacks and naming of the school because it creates safety and security concerns each and every time for their children."

