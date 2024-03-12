Kim Kardashian and Rumored Boyfriend Odell Beckham Jr. Were 'Touching' a Lot at Oscars After-Party, Spills Insider
Though Kim Kardashian and rumored flame Odell Beckham Jr. didn't arrive to Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party together, an eyewitness claimed they "were hanging out pretty much all night once he got there."
The source noted that though they never kissed at the Sunday, March 10, bash, "it was clear" from their behavior that they're "together."
"There wasn't a ton of PDA like some of the other couples, but there was a lot of touching, and they were right near each other the entire time," the insider spilled to a news outlet of what went down at the Hollywood soirée. "They were careful about not being too all over each other, but there was lots of chemistry, and they left together."
The source added that the NFL star, 31, and the mother-of-four, 43, were surrounded by fellow stars at the shindig, including some of Kardashian's sisters and celebs like Serena Williams.
As OK! previously reported, the stars first sparked romance rumors in September 2023, and their connection grew from there.
“Kim and Odell have moved from casual dating to being exclusive. It’s serious," a separate source told a magazine last month.
“Kim and Odell wanted to make sure this wasn’t just a fling," the insider explained. "Their connection is real. Kim hasn’t been this happy in a very long time.”
- Caught in Action! Kim Kardashian Leaves Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Oscars After-Party With Rumored Boyfriend Odell Beckham Jr.
- Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Kept Their Romance 'Under Wraps' to Prevent Speculation the Reality Star Was a 'Homewrecker': Source
- Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr.'s 'Connection Is Real': 'It's Serious'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Still, the celebrities don't seem ready to take their relationship public, especially since they have their kids to think about: while the athlete shares son Zydn, 2, with ex Lauren Wood, the SKIMS founder has North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4, with ex-husband Kanye West.
"Kim really wanted to keep this romance private for two reasons," one source said. "One is that he has a son with his ex Lauren Wood. They both wanted to avoid any speculation that he left Lauren for Kim — branding Kim a homewrecker."
"The second reason is to avoid the backlash from Kanye. After what Kanye put Pete Davidson through, Kim wants to avoid that at all costs," they added, referencing when the rapper, 46, went on social media rampages against Kardashian’s ex.
“It is only a matter of time now before Kanye says something publicly, but he has no solid proof,” they added.
It's unclear when Wood and the father-of-one parted ways, while Kardashian and Davidson, 30, split in August 2022 after nine months together.
People reported on the reality star's Oscars outing with Beckham Jr.