Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr.'s 'Connection Is Real': 'It's Serious'
A match made in heaven?
According to a source, Kim Kardashian and rumored flame Odell Beckham Jr. are ready to take the next step in their romance.
“Kim and Odell have moved from casual dating to being exclusive,” the insider spilled of the duo, who were first romantically linked in September 2023. “It’s serious.”
“Kim and Odell wanted to make sure this wasn’t just a fling,” they explained. “Their connection is real. Kim hasn’t been this happy in a very long time.”
Most recently, the pair was seen publicly for the first time while at the Wynn resort in Las Vegas for the 2024 Super Bowl earlier this month.
“They took advantage of Super Bowl weekend and made it a romantic getaway,” the source shared.
The insider explained how the NFL star and the reality TV personality have been seeing each other for a while, however, they kept their romance confidential for the sake of their respective children.
The Skims founder shares her four kids, North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4, with ex-husband Kanye West, while Beckham Jr. welcomed his son, Zydn, with ex-girlfriend Lauren Wood two years ago.
Another source shared further details as to why the celebs kept the relationship a secret.
“Kim has been romantically involved with Odell since last summer and thought she had managed to keep it under wraps,” they shared.
- Kim Kardashian Eager to Be More Than 'Super Casual' With Odell Beckham Jr.: 'She Doesn’t Want to Come Across as Needy'
- Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Kept Their Romance 'Under Wraps' to Prevent Speculation the Reality Star Was a 'Homewrecker': Source
- Khloé Kardashian Gave Sister Kim Her 'Blessing' to Date Odell Beckham Jr. Despite Her History With the NFL Star
“Kim really wanted to keep this romance private for two reasons,” the source noted. “One is that he has a son with his ex Lauren Woods."
“They both wanted to avoid any speculation that he left Lauren for Kim — branding Kim a homewrecker,” the insider explained.
“The second reason is to avoid the backlash from Kanye. After what Kanye put Pete Davidson through, Kim wants to avoid that at all costs,” they added, referencing when the rapper went on a social media rampage against Kardashian’s former lover.
“It is only a matter of time now before Kanye says something publicly, but he has no solid proof,” the source added.
While West may not be on board with the brunette beauty’s new romance, Kardashian’s sister Khloé Kardashian has given her approval despite rumors that Khloé once hooked up with Beckham Jr. herself.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“Khloé has fully given Kim her blessing to go for it,” a third insider dished. “It was nothing serious between Odell and Khloé — they had a few flirtatious moments. Khloé ultimately wants Kim to find someone and be happy.”
Life & Style reported on Kim and the athlete's relationship getting serious.