Caught in Action! Kim Kardashian Leaves Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Oscars After-Party With Rumored Boyfriend Odell Beckham Jr.
Did Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. turn the Academy Awards into a date night?
The rumored couple was spotted leaving Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Oscars after-party together on Sunday, March 10, amid speculation their fling turned serious.
Prior to attending the "Single Ladies" singer and her husband's post-awards show bash, Kardashian and Beckham Jr. both stepped out to Vanity Fair's annual Oscars party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., in fashionable ensembles.
The SKIMS founder returned to her Balenciaga-wearing roots in a white gown featuring a unique pointed neckline, as seen in photos obtained by OK!, while the NFL athlete opted for a leather suit and black dress shoes.
After Vanity Fair's function, the reality star and her rumored beau made their way over to Chateau Marmont for Beyoncé and Jay-Z's extravaganza.
Upon leaving the exclusive event, Kardashian made her exit first — with Beckham Jr. following not-so far behind her, photos obtained by a news publication revealed.
The potential pair's joint outing comes after the mom-of-four — who shares North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4, with her ex-husband Kanye West — cryptically captioned a photo earlier this week.
"Miss u," Kardashian wrote alongside a selfie making a kissy face.
A few fans assumed the message was meant for Beckham Jr., as one person penned, "he misses u more," and another asked, "who are you missing, Odell? 😮."
Just last month, a source spilled things were heating up between Kardashian and her rumored new flame — whom she was first romantically linked to in September 2023 after reportedly hitting it off at Michael Rubin's Fourth of July soiree in the Hamptons, as OK! previously reported.
"Kim and Odell have moved from casual dating to being exclusive," the insider confessed, admitting, "it's serious."
The confidante continued: "Kim and Odell wanted to make sure this wasn’t just a fling. Their connection is real. Kim hasn’t been this happy in a very long time."
That same month, Kardashian and Beckham Jr. were spotted publicly for the first time at the Wynn resort in Las Vegas celebrating the season-ending matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.
"They took advantage of Super Bowl weekend and made it a romantic getaway," the source dished.
As for why the romance is being kept such a secret in comparison to Kardashian's former, highly public relationship with ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, a second insider claimed it has to do with protecting their young children.
"Kim really wanted to keep this romance private for two reasons. One is that he has a son with his ex Lauren Woods," the source explained, noting they also "wanted to avoid any speculation that he left Lauren for Kim — branding Kim a homewrecker."
Daily Mail obtained photos of Kardashian and Beckham Jr. leaving Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Oscars after-party at the same time.