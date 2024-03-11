Caught in Action! Kim Kardashian Leaves Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Oscars After-Party With Rumored Boyfriend Odell Beckham Jr.

Prior to attending the "Single Ladies" singer and her husband's post-awards show bash, Kardashian and Beckham Jr. both stepped out to Vanity Fair's annual Oscars party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., in fashionable ensembles.

The SKIMS founder returned to her Balenciaga-wearing roots in a white gown featuring a unique pointed neckline, as seen in photos obtained by OK!, while the NFL athlete opted for a leather suit and black dress shoes.