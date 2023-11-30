OK Magazine
Kim Kardashian Admits Her Family Wasn't 'Supposed to Be' Famous: 'We Scammed the System'

Nov. 30 2023, Published 9:32 a.m. ET

Kim Kardashian has reached a point in life where she can finally joke about her road to stardom.

During The Kardashians Season 4 finale, which aired on Thursday, November 30, the 43-year-old billionaire reflected on how she and her loved ones became one of the most famous families in the world.

The conversation was sparked while the celebrity brood was gathered together to celebrate Scott Disick's 40th birthday.

Expressing gratitude toward her sister Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, the SKIMS founder noted how she's known Scott for more than 19 years, thanking him for "supporting me through thick and thin" and "through every phase."

Taking a walk down memory lane, Scott quipped, "[remember] when you were on the cover of Dog Fancy?" in reference to Kim's first magazine cover shoot ever with K9 Magazine.

"Anything for a cover!" Kim joked, adding: "Guys, we scammed the system. We did it! Whatever it is, we figured it out and did it! We put in some hard work."

The SKKN by Kim founder continued to praise Scott during a private confessional, admitting he is her "motivator."

"He’ll always say, 'God, can you believe you did it?' And I’m like, 'I can’t, this is crazy.' … We aren’t supposed to be here, like how did we get in this cool party? We weren’t the cool kids, how did we do it?" Kim confessed.

Elsewhere in the episode, Kris Jenner sweetly pointed out that she's known Disick —who shares three children with the matriarch's eldest daughter — for "most of [his] adult life."

"You were literally here episode one, Season 1," the 68-year-old reminded Scott regarding the family's original reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian

"I was like, 'This show’s going nowhere,'" the dad-of-three sarcastically replied.

While Scott's role in The Kardashians show slightly lessened after his split from Kourtney in 2015, the Talentless founder has remained part of the family to each and every one of the Kardashian-Jenner crew.

Prior to breaking up in 2015, the exes had dated on and off since 2006 and welcomed three children together: sons Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, as well as daughter Penelope, 11.

Scott is certainly still close with Kourtney's sisters and mom, however, his relationship with the Poosh founder solely focuses on co-parenting their kids.

Scott’s failed romance with Kourtney was an ongoing issue throughout several episodes of the reality show, as he felt left out when the family would get together without him.

Most times, Scott wouldn't be invited if Kourtney and her husband, Travis Barker — whom she just welcomed a newborn boy with earlier this month — were also planning to be around.

