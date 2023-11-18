OK Magazine
Kourtney Kardashian 'Is So in Love' With Newborn, Will 'Soak in All the Baby Time'

Nov. 18 2023, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Kourtney Kardashian is in baby heaven.

After news broke on November 4 that the Poosh founder, 44, and her husband, Travis Barker, finally welcomed their baby boy together, Kardashian has been over the moon about their latest addition.

Kourtney Kardashian is in baby heaven with her newborn son.

"Kourtney is so in love," an insider close to the reality star and the Blink-182 drummer, 48, said of their son — whose name is allegedly Rocky 13.

"There hasn't been one minute where she hasn't thanked her lucky stars that her baby is here and healthy," the source said, referring to how Kardashian had to undergo urgent fetal surgery to save their child in September.

Kourtney Kardashian is 'so in love' with her new son, a source said.

"Kourtney is just going to lie low for a very long time and soak in all the baby time," the insider added of the now-mom-of-four — who also shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick.

As OK! previously reported, The Kardashians star opened up about discovering something was wrong with her little boy while he was still growing in her belly.

"That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn't know about in the past," she said in a recent interview. "It was terrifying. After I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you're pregnant, I had no idea. I've always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it's one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby's life."

Kourtney Kardashian is planning to 'lie low' for awhile after the birth of her son.

Because Kardashian is in her forties, doctors made sure she was aware of the stakes of a "geriatric pregnancy" at this point in her life. "That word is just so wild," she said of the term.

"But my doctors are so cautious, and I've had so many more restrictions than my other pregnancies," Kardashian said. "The first trimester was no working out, no flying on airplanes, no s--. Then the second trimester, I could do anything. Now, I am back to all the restrictions."

Kourtney Kardashian has been open about pregnancy at age 44.

The Kourtney and Kim Take Miami alum and Barker had begun the process of IVF, however, it was not until they decided to quit the treatment that they conceived their kiddo.

"It arrived when both Travis and I no longer even thought about it, and when I had stopped fertility treatment," she revealed. "I was pushed towards [IVF] as if it were the only option. The truth is, I felt like I was doing something that wasn't right for me."

Life & Style spoke with sources close to Kardashian and Barker.

