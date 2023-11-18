Kourtney Kardashian 'Is So in Love' With Newborn, Will 'Soak in All the Baby Time'

"Kourtney is just going to lie low for a very long time and soak in all the baby time," the insider added of the now-mom-of-four — who also shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick.

As OK! previously reported, The Kardashians star opened up about discovering something was wrong with her little boy while he was still growing in her belly.

"That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn't know about in the past," she said in a recent interview. "It was terrifying. After I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you're pregnant, I had no idea. I've always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it's one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby's life."