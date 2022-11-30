Kanye West Takes Daughter North Shopping After It's Revealed He'll Pay Kim Kardashian $200K In Monthly Child Support
There's nothing some retail therapy can't fix! On Tuesday, November 30, Kanye West was spotted spending some one-on-one time with his and ex-wife Kim Kardashian's eldest child, 9-year-old North West.
Dressed in head-to-toe black, the father-of-four picked up his daughter from basketball practice and then headed to the mall.
Photos from the outing show the tot clad in one of her dad's concert tees, shorts and sneakers, with her locks pulled back in a ponytail. After hitting the shops, the duo was seen heading back to their car with a bodyguard who was carrying a few shopping bags, including one that contained a big plush penguin.
The "Stronger" lyricist, 45, appeared nonchalant, though on that same day, it was revealed he and Kardashian, 42, finally settled their divorce.
According to reports, the Grammy winner will pay the makeup mogul $200,000 in monthly child support for their four kids (they also share sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, as well as daughter Chicago, 4).
West is also responsible for 50 percent of their kids' educational expenses and 50 percent of their children's security expenses. The exes have joint custody of the tykes, though a source noted Kim is the primary caretaker.
If a problem ever arises between the coparents in regards to their tykes, they've agreed to turn to a mediator — but if one of them doesn't show up, the present party gets to call the shots.
Radar revealed the reality star was given a total of 10 properties in the settlement, in addition to retaining all of her personal belongings such as artwork, furniture and designer duds. The Chicago native was given several homes as well, plus all of his intellectual property and copyrights.
The pair stuck to their prenup and each waived spousal support.
As OK! reported, the exes aren't on the best of terms at the moment as the rapper continues to make headlines with his political campaign, most recently meeting with Donald Trump and known white nationalist Nick Fuentes.
