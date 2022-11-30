Kim Kardashian Walks Away From Kanye West Divorce With 10 Homes, Airline Miles & More
One day after Kim Kardashian and Kanye West settled their divorce, the former is walking away with a slew of things, including 10 homes, her airline miles and all wedding gifts that were given to her personally, Radar reported.
The 42-year-old will keep five homes in Hidden Hills, including the one West, 45, bought across the street from her post-divorce, in addition to real estate in Riverside, Calif., three homes in Idaho and a compound in Malibu.
The Skims founder will also retain her furniture, artwork and personal property, including clothing, handbags, fur, watches and jewelry. She will also keep 444 shares of Tri Alpha Energy and her interest in Skims, KKW Beauty and her fragrance company.
Meanwhile, the rapper will own his Calabasas, Malibu, Stokes Canyon, Thousand Oaks, Hidden Hills homes, in addition to his ranch in Cody, Wyo.
The "Stronger" singer will keep his cars, money in his bank accounts and all of his intellectual property. He will also keep interest in Big3 Basketball league and his airline miles in his name.
As OK! previously reported, the former flames, who split in February 2021, finalized their divorce on November 29. Both parties will get joint custody and will be able to have "equal access" to their four children, North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago.
West will also have to pay Kardashian $200,000 a month in child support — and he's responsible for 50 percent of their kids' educational expenses, including tuition. West also must pay for 50 percent of their children's security expenses.
The Hollywood stars have been trying to get this divorce figured out for nearly two years, but it seems like the Hulu star is finally at peace. The same day the divorce news was revealed, she shared some thoughts about the upcoming holiday season.
"I am walking into my bedroom and look at how magical. In my bathroom, I always have plants out there. There's a whole balcony, you can shower out there. Now this is all I see and it's so beautiful," she said while showing her fans the gorgeous Christmas trees, which were lit up, outside her home via her Instagram Story.