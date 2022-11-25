Kim Kardashian Posts About Relationship 'Failures' As Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski's Romance Heats Up

Fans have been accusing Kardashian of trying to get Davidson's attention, though he's since been spotted hanging out with the model, 31.

"🌹," she captioned some photos of herself with flowers on November 17.

Of course, people immediately got the hint. One person wrote, "When your ex boyfriend moves on and you want people to think you did too… stars, they’re just like us! 😂," while another added, "This was def a response to Pete 👀."

A third person said, "Even celebs use social media for sly digs 😂."