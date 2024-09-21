Kim Kardashian, 43, Shows Off Her Ample Assets in Risqué Leather Corset: Photos

"I will say: it has brought him and [her 11-year-old daughter] North closer together," the businesswoman explained of her kiddos. "Because she's filming his content and making him do challenges. It's actually a blessing in disguise. I was fighting against this but it's working in my favor."

As OK! previously reported, Kardashian has been open about how she parents her four children, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, under the microscope of the public eye and how important giving them structure is. "Well I think I started to see a therapist, and I just saw her once, but the simplest thing that she told me was to take down screen time. And of course you’re like 'Duh. Of course,'" she explained to one of her sisters during an episode of the family's Hulu show. "But having strict rules, like there can be no phones during meals, they’re going to fight and kick and scream for a week and you’ve got to get through it."