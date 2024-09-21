or
Kim Kardashian, 43, Shows Off Her Ample Assets in Risqué Leather Corset: Photos

Composite photo of Kim Kardashian.
Source: MEGA/@kimkardashian/INSTAGRAM

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share a few of her signature selfies.

Sept. 21 2024, Published 2:18 p.m. ET

Kim Kardashian is turning out looks — and jokes!

The mogul, 43, took to Instagram on Friday, September 20, to share a slew of snaps of herself showing off her toned physique in a black leather corset. However, it wasn't all glitz and glamour behind the scenes.

kim kardashian shows off ample assets risque leather corset photos
Source: @kimkardashian/INSTAGRAM

Kim Kardashian shared a few sultry snaps on social media.

"Might look cute but really just icing my back," Kardashian penned alongside the shots of her posing in front of the mirror and one of an ice pack.

While she may have been in some pain, social media users were loving the photos. "Another iconic leather look 😮‍💨🖤," one person gushed over the outfit.

"Finest woman I've ever seen 😍," a second user added.

kim kardashian shows off ample assets risque leather corset photos
Source: @kimkardashian/INSTAGRAM

Kim Kardashian admitted she was having back problems.

"Icing your back with a little side b----age. Only you Kim K. !!🔥🔥" a third wrote.

The update comes as The Kardashians star continues her fabulous life as a single mom. While walking the red carpet at the Kering Foundation Caring for Women Dinner in New York City, Kardashian opened up about how bonded her son Saint West ,8, and her daughter North West, 11, have become since launching a YouTube channel together.

kim kardashian shows off ample assets risque leather corset photos
Source: @kimkardashian/INSTAGRAM

Fans gushed over how good Kim Kardashian looked in the pictures.

"I will say: it has brought him and [her 11-year-old daughter] North closer together," the businesswoman explained of her kiddos. "Because she's filming his content and making him do challenges. It's actually a blessing in disguise. I was fighting against this but it's working in my favor."

As OK! previously reported, Kardashian has been open about how she parents her four children, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, under the microscope of the public eye and how important giving them structure is. "Well I think I started to see a therapist, and I just saw her once, but the simplest thing that she told me was to take down screen time. And of course you’re like 'Duh. Of course,'" she explained to one of her sisters during an episode of the family's Hulu show. "But having strict rules, like there can be no phones during meals, they’re going to fight and kick and scream for a week and you’ve got to get through it."

kim kardashian shows off ample assets risque leather corset photos
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian opened up about her kids getting closer.

Source: OK!

"I was just being really lenient because it was easier for me. I was like, ‘I can’t. I put my all into like everything else. This has to be my all times a million,'" the reality star continued. "I’m going to have to go through the hard times of, like, whining and crying of, ‘Why are you changing the rules? I used to have my device all the time.’ I’m like, ‘No it’s going to be this way.’ So I just changed a lot of little things around my house."

