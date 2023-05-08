Kim Kardashian and Kids 'Ignored' Kanye West at Saint's Soccer Game, Claims Eyewitness

"My kids — they don't know anything. So at school, some of my best friends are the teachers, so I know what goes on at recess, I know what goes on at lunchtime, I hear what is being talked about," she continued. "None of the kids have ever said anything to my kids. I protect stuff in the house as far as the TVs and content."

"It's hard. Co-parenting is really f****** hard," the reality star admitted. "But I had the best dad and I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that is all I want for my kids as long as they can have that, that is what I'd want for them."