Kim Kardashian and Kids 'Ignored' Kanye West at Saint's Soccer Game, Claims Eyewitness
Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West played nice when they reunited at son Saint's soccer game — but according to an onlooker, the two barely interacted to begin with!
On Sunday, May 7, the exes were both in attendance at the 7-year-old's sports match, and other than a bit of small talk, the stars kept their distance.
"Kim's kids were all over her and sitting on her lap hugging her and giving her kisses, while ignoring Kanye," the source disclosed to an outlet, noting the mom-of-four, 42, was sitting alongside daughter Chicago, 5, and a few other parents on the sidelines.
"Kanye had a bodyguard point out where the game was. When he walked over, Kim did not look up or ever acknowledge him," the insider noted. "When the game was over, Kim and Kanye went their separate ways without saying goodbye."
The two have been coparenting since their February 2021 split, though it's unclear if the rapper, 45, attended their son Psalm's over-the-top 4th birthday party the day prior to the soccer game.
The Grammy winner has been in hot water over the past several months due to his anti-Semitic rants, battery allegations and "white lives matter" T-shirts.
Regardless of his behavior, Kardashian has still tried to keep the drama away from their offspring.
"I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids. So in my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on in the outside world," the makeup mogul explained during a December 2022 episode of the "Angie Martinez IRL" podcast. "I know I am so close to that not happening, but while it's still that way, I will protect that to the end of the earth, as long as I can."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"My kids — they don't know anything. So at school, some of my best friends are the teachers, so I know what goes on at recess, I know what goes on at lunchtime, I hear what is being talked about," she continued. "None of the kids have ever said anything to my kids. I protect stuff in the house as far as the TVs and content."
"It's hard. Co-parenting is really f****** hard," the reality star admitted. "But I had the best dad and I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that is all I want for my kids as long as they can have that, that is what I'd want for them."
The Sun reported on the exes' reunion at the soccer game.