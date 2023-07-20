Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Impressive Gymnastic Skills in Cheeky Thong Bikini Photos
She's certainly not shy!
Kim Kardashian proudly showed off her assets in a Thursday, July 20, Instagram post by practicing a few cartwheels on the beach.
In the snaps — which she simply captioned, "🤸♀️🤸♀️🤸♀️" — the reality star put her gymnastic skills on display while wearing a cropped white T-shirt and a thong-style black bikini bottom.
Fans couldn't get enough of the risqué shots, with one person quipping in the comments section, "She really does do it all 💖."
"Gorgeous 🔥🔥," declared another supporter.
Others felt Kardashian, 42, shared the upload for attention, with one person noting. "What a unique thirst trap…"
"She want [sic] new partner thats why she post like this 😂," laughed another, referencing the mom-of-four's single status.
As OK! reported, an onlooker at Michael Rubin's Fourth of July party claimed she was "super flirty" with rumored crush Tom Brady, as they were "seen during the day on the beach together and again dancing at night."
However, another onlooker claimed the retired quarterback, 45, was talking with "different women" throughout the bash.
The SKIMS founder was last romantically linked to Pete Davidson, 29, with their nine-month relationship ending in August 2022. The two became a couple in late 2021, not long after she split from ex-husband Kanye West, 46, and in a recent episode of The Kardashians, the fashionista admitted she should have taken more time being single.
"I definitely jumped into another relationship so fast. It got my mind away from, like, stuff, and that's not a way to, like, run from things," she confessed, referring to the rapper's public outbursts and fall from grace.
"It's better to feel, deal, [and] heal," she added.
The bombshell also declared she would never give up on finding true love despite her three divorces.
"I'll always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love and definitely love sharing my life with someone and love creating a life with someone. I think that’s such a magical part of life," she spilled on Jay Shetty's podcast. "But I think I’m so comfortable taking my time to not rush it. There’s so much going on that I’m not lonely. I think that’s really important. I believe, I always believe. I think that whatever’s meant to be will be."