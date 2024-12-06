or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kim Kardashian
OK LogoNEWS

Kim Kardashian Calls Son Saint 'One of My Soulmates' as She Celebrates His 9th Birthday With Adorable Photos

Two photos of Kim Kardashian with Saint West.
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

Kim Kardashian posted several pictures of son Saint West on his 9th birthday.

By:

Dec. 6 2024, Published 11:27 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kim Kardashian's eldest son is another year older!

On Thursday, December 5, the reality star gushed over son Saint West as he turned 9 and shared several cute pictures of the duo from over the years.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian son saint soulmates celebrates th birthday photos
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

Kim Kardashian called son Saint West the 'sweetest boy' when he turned 9 on Thursday, December 5.

Article continues below advertisement

"My birthday boy Saint turns 9 today. I was going through my photos and most of our pics are snuggling cuddling pics. I always wanna believe that my little man will be this snuggly forever!" she gushed of their snaps cozied up in bed. "So cheers to one of my soulmates for being the sweetest boy. Happy birthday. I love you."

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian son saint soulmates celebrates th birthday photos
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

The mom-of-four said Saint is 'one of my soulmates.'

Article continues below advertisement

The tot's grandma, Kris Jenner, also posted for the occasion, writing in an Instagram upload, "From the moment you were born, you’ve brought so much light, laughter, and love into all of our lives. Your sweet and kind heart is such a gift to everyone who knows you."

The matriarch, 69, called West "smart, funny and full of life."

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The 9-year-old's dad, Kanye West, 47, didn't make a public social media post for the special day.

As OK! reported, a source claimed the SKIMS designer, 44, is "pretty much a single mom" to her and the rapper's children as he's "not around much."

"Although she has help, it's still a lot of work for her to balance and coordinate everything," the insider told a news outlet.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian son saint soulmates celebrates th birthday photos
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

An insider claimed Kanye West 'is not around much' for his four kids.

Article continues below advertisement

On a recent episode of the "What in the Winkler?" podcast, the makeup mogul admitted she sometimes feels like she's "in this alone" when it comes to parenting Saint and his siblings: North, 11, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5.

"Even though we have great support systems and we have people around us ... sometimes in the middle of the night when [the kids are] all sleeping in your bed, kicking you and crying and waking up, like, it is…" the mom-of-four spilled to Zoe Winkler.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian son saint soulmates celebrates th birthday photos
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

The reality star admitted parenting four kids can be a struggle despite having resources.

"It’s not something I talk about a lot because I feel like there is always a lot of judgment," she continued. "Or people will always jump to the, ‘Oh, but you have the resources to have nannies and to have help.'"

"I mean, even carpool this morning, I had five kids that I had to take, two came over, and everyone leaves and wants to leave at like, different times and wants different stuff," Kim shared. "I feel like I’m at, like, a pitstop of a racecar driver, when it’s like, ‘Brush your teeth, brush your teeth, brush your teeth, brush your teeth, OK, get dressed, get dressed, do your hair.’"

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.