Kim Kardashian Calls Son Saint 'One of My Soulmates' as She Celebrates His 9th Birthday With Adorable Photos
Kim Kardashian's eldest son is another year older!
On Thursday, December 5, the reality star gushed over son Saint West as he turned 9 and shared several cute pictures of the duo from over the years.
"My birthday boy Saint turns 9 today. I was going through my photos and most of our pics are snuggling cuddling pics. I always wanna believe that my little man will be this snuggly forever!" she gushed of their snaps cozied up in bed. "So cheers to one of my soulmates for being the sweetest boy. Happy birthday. I love you."
The tot's grandma, Kris Jenner, also posted for the occasion, writing in an Instagram upload, "From the moment you were born, you’ve brought so much light, laughter, and love into all of our lives. Your sweet and kind heart is such a gift to everyone who knows you."
The matriarch, 69, called West "smart, funny and full of life."
The 9-year-old's dad, Kanye West, 47, didn't make a public social media post for the special day.
As OK! reported, a source claimed the SKIMS designer, 44, is "pretty much a single mom" to her and the rapper's children as he's "not around much."
"Although she has help, it's still a lot of work for her to balance and coordinate everything," the insider told a news outlet.
On a recent episode of the "What in the Winkler?" podcast, the makeup mogul admitted she sometimes feels like she's "in this alone" when it comes to parenting Saint and his siblings: North, 11, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5.
"Even though we have great support systems and we have people around us ... sometimes in the middle of the night when [the kids are] all sleeping in your bed, kicking you and crying and waking up, like, it is…" the mom-of-four spilled to Zoe Winkler.
"It’s not something I talk about a lot because I feel like there is always a lot of judgment," she continued. "Or people will always jump to the, ‘Oh, but you have the resources to have nannies and to have help.'"
"I mean, even carpool this morning, I had five kids that I had to take, two came over, and everyone leaves and wants to leave at like, different times and wants different stuff," Kim shared. "I feel like I’m at, like, a pitstop of a racecar driver, when it’s like, ‘Brush your teeth, brush your teeth, brush your teeth, brush your teeth, OK, get dressed, get dressed, do your hair.’"