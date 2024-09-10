Kim Kardashian Reveals North and Saint Have Grown 'Closer' Since Her Son Launched a YouTube Channel
Though Kim Kardashian was prepared for chaos when son Saint West launched a YouTube channel, the tot's new passion project has actually improved the family's dynamic.
The reality star talked about her kids while on the red carpet at the Monday, September 9, Kering Foundation Caring for Women Dinner in NYC.
The bombshell, 43, admitted the 8-year-old's new hobby can be "hard" to manage since she has "to approve every video," but there's also a silver lining.
"I will say: it has brought him and [her 11-year-old daughter] North [West] closer together," the SKIMS founder explained. "Because she's filming his content and making him do challenges."
"It's actually a blessing in disguise," the mom-of-four confessed. "I was fighting against this but it's working in my favor."
As OK! recently revealed, Kim made her son sign an "extensive contract" about the YouTube channel before he could start creating content.
The rules, which Kim posted on Instagram, included that Saint is "not allowed to comment on any personal family information" or film North while she's recording music.
If the elementary school student breaks any of the rules, Kim will either make her son's page private or delete the account all together.
The fashionista also shared a link on Instagram and told fans to subscribe to Saint's channel.
On The Kardashians, the makeup mogul said she's tweaked her parenting style when looking after her kids, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.
"Well I think I started to see a therapist, and I just saw her once, but the simplest thing that she told me was to take down screen time. And of course you’re like 'Duh. Of course,'" she spilled to one of her sisters. "But having strict rules, like there can be no phones during meals, they’re going to fight and kick and scream for a week and you’ve gotta get through it."
"I was just being really lenient because it was easier for me. I was like, ‘I can’t. I put my all into like everything else. This has to be my all times a million,'" Kim continued. "I’m gonna have to go through the hard times of, like, whining and crying of, ‘Why are you changing the rules? I used to have my device all the time.’ I’m like, ‘No it’s gonna be this way.’ So I just changed a lot of little things around my house."
Sister Khloé Kardashian commended her for taking a stand, sharing in a confessional scene, "I am super proud of Kimberly for wanting to take a stricter approach to her kids and sometimes it just takes a third party or a different voice for you to register something."
Entertainment Tonight spoke to Kim on the red carpet.