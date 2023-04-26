Kim Kardashian Spills She 'Absolutely' Would Quit Reality TV & be a Full-Time Attorney
Will Kim Kardashian leave the spotlight?
On Tuesday, April 25, at the 2023 Time100 Summit, Kardashian spoke to CNN reporter Poppy Harlow regarding her pursuits as a to-be attorney.
The reality TV star revealed that she plans to take the bar exam in February 2025 after she passed the baby bar in 2021.
"I joke with my mom -- who's my manager -- I say, 'Kim K is retiring, and I'm just going to be an attorney. So you can go help my siblings so you can still have a job,'" the Skims founder said of momager Kris Jenner.
The brunette beauty said she would "absolutely" quit reality TV to become a full-time attorney-at-law.
"I would be just as happy being an attorney full-time and doing that. The journey just really opened up my eyes to so much," she added. "It gets overwhelming because there's so much to be done... I would totally spend more time doing that -- cameras, no cameras."
"There's a lot that's always on TV and a lot that's always out there, but I do feel like my friends and my family cherish our private times," the billionaire businesswoman continued.
Kardashian also opened up about how her late father, Robert Kardashian, "absolutely" inspired her interest in law.
- Kim Kardashian Details Donald Trump 'Opening Up His Heart' After 'the Storytelling of One Woman Changed His Mind' About Prison Reform
- Pete Davidson Won't Joke About Ex Kim Kardashian During 'SNL' Hosting Gig, Insider Spills
- Patti LuPone Shades Kim Kardashian's 'American Horror Story' Role: 'What Are You Doing With Your Life?'
"I know that he would probably get such a kick out of this because he wouldn't have expected it at all," she claimed about her dad.
At the prestigious summit, the mom-of-four was a headline speaker regarding her immense success from businesses Skims, Skkn and Skky. Other notable speakers at the event included John Legend, Steven Spielberg and Nancy Pelosi.
Although Kardashian’s achievements are undeniable, many trolls on Twitter did not support the socialite's sit-down with Harlow.
"This is abhorrent that a superficial reality television personality is given a platform. Kim Kardashian is famous for being famous says a lot about American culture," one person penned, while another said, "Kim K owes her ‘business success’ to her marketing genius mom, starting with a 'leaked' sex tape. If she wants to actually do something useful with her life, good for her."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Others criticized CNN and Time for giving Kardashian a platform, saying, "Neither of these women is worth watching. Rich people telling each other how terrific they are" and "Oh, please. [Harlow] and Van gushing over Kim K in her transparent suit. Yuck."