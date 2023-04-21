Donald Trump Labels Kim Kardashian 'Disingenuous' While Outing Himself As An Ice Spice Fan In New Interview
Ice Spice’s #1 fan? On Thursday, April 20, Donald Trump was a guest on the "Full Send" podcast where he blasted ex-friend Kim Kardashian and admitted he likes Ice Spice.
The hosts had the 45th-commander-in-chief play a game where he was required to give a one-word answer after they presented him with a name.
They started with Tesla CEO Elon Musk who he labeled "smart," while President Joe Biden was quickly named "dumb." He then said Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un was "interesting" and Kardashian was slammed as "disingenuous."
Lastly the hosts asked "Ice Spice?"
"Who the h*** is Ice Spice?" the 76-year-old questioned. They responded by explaining that she was the singer of the hit song "Munch (Feelin' U), prompting the politician to reply, "Well I like it, ok? I like it."
This wasn't the first time the father-of-five has criticized The Kardashians star. Back in November, after Kanye West had his infamous sit down with Trump, he revealed the 2024 presidential candidate's opinion on the brunette beauty.
"He basically gave me this would-be mob-esque kinda story, talking to some kid from the South Side of Chicago trying to sound mobby or whatever," West said in a clip following the meeting.
"He goes into the story about all that he went through to get [Alice] Johnson out of jail but he didn't do it for Kim but he did for me," he continued, referencing a case in which Trump used his executive powers to help Kardashian get Johnson out of prison.
"But then he goes on to say that Kim is a [expletive] and you can tell her I said that," the "Devil in a New Dress" rapper added. "And I was thinking like that's the mother of my children."
Trump recently addressed this dinner with West, which occurred amid the Yeezy designer’s horrifying anti-Semitic rants.
The embattled businessman claimed he would not have been a "happy camper" if he had known about the musician’s beliefs prior to the meeting, despite West spewing hate on the internet for months beforehand.
Trump claimed in his defense, "I'm not reading about Kanye, I'm reading about President Xi and I'm reading about Putin and Kim Jong-un."