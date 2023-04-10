Kim Kardashian Trolled For 'American Horror Story' Role: 'Ruining My Favorite Show'
Kim Kardashian is ready for a scary girl summer — but are TV fanatics?
The reality star shocked the masses on Monday, April 10, by revealing she nabbed a coveted role in the upcoming season of American Horror Story, though not everyone was thrilled over the casting.
The mom-of-four shared the news by posting a teaser video alongside a vague caption that consisted of just two emojis: 👀🩸.
As a haunting musical rendition of "Rock-A-Bye Baby" plays in the background, the phrase "EMMA ROBERTS AND KIM KARDASHIAN ARE DELICATE" appears across the screen.
The screen then flashes "AHS 12" and "THIS SUMMER" before concluding with a female's voice whispering, "Emma and Kim are delicate."
While the makeup mogul's supporters and pals couldn't contain their excitement over the reveal, a handful of Twitter users and AHS fans expressed their confusion and disappointment.
"This is a good way to destroy ratings," one person wrote in reaction, while another watcher tweeted, "Why in my fave series?! Can't stand her!"
"Welp. this season is gonna suck. thanks for the warning," quipped a third, while a fourth declared on Instagram, "please don't ruin my favorite show with this trash."
Despite the mixed reactions, AHS creator Ryan Murphy is over the moon to work with the SKIMS founder, noting the part was made specifically for her.
"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family. Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."
The outlet also confirmed the season will be titled Delicate and is based off Danielle Valentine’s upcoming book Delicate Condition. The novel is said to be an updated takeoff on Rosemary's Baby that follows a woman who's "convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens."