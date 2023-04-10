Kim Kardashian Trolled For 'American Horror Story' Role: 'Ruining My Favorite Show'

The mom-of-four shared the news by posting a teaser video alongside a vague caption that consisted of just two emojis: 👀🩸.

As a haunting musical rendition of "Rock-A-Bye Baby" plays in the background, the phrase "EMMA ROBERTS AND KIM KARDASHIAN ARE DELICATE" appears across the screen.

The screen then flashes "AHS 12" and "THIS SUMMER" before concluding with a female's voice whispering, "Emma and Kim are delicate."