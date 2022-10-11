Kim Kardashian Flaunts Toned Tummy In New Clip Promoting Cosmetic Procedure

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Keeping up with the kosmetic treatments!

Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian revealed that achieving her famous physique required a bit of professional help, sharing on social media that she was undergoing a second round of tummy tightening treatments with the Morpheus8 microneedling device.