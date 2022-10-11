Kim Kardashian Flaunts Toned Tummy In New Clip Promoting Cosmetic Procedure
Keeping up with the kosmetic treatments!
Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian revealed that achieving her famous physique required a bit of professional help, sharing on social media that she was undergoing a second round of tummy tightening treatments with the Morpheus8 microneedling device.
On Monday, October 10, the SKIMS mogul took to her Instagram Story, sharing a video depicting her alongside cosmetic surgeon Dr. Ashkan Ghavami before embarking on the procedure.
“Okay guys, I am back for my second stomach treatment,” Kardashian said during the video, flaunting her already-toned abs.
Though Dr. Ghavami then began detailing the device’s function — “The Morpheous8 body tip which can actually do stacking type bursts released both deep and superficial and then it synergises between the layers of the skin,” he explained — Kardashian appeared to cut him off.
"Listen, we don't care, we just wanna look good! So whatever that means!" the beauty entrepreneur joked.
"You just want that belly looking snatched?" Dr. Ghavami quipped back.
"We just wanna look snatched,” replied Kardashian.
Although Dr. Ghavami may have seemed excited to spend a day with the reality star, the same can’t be said for a stadium full of football fans earlier that weekend.
On Sunday, October 9, the mom-of-four made headlines after receiving a less-than-warm welcome while attending a Los Angeles Rams game with her six-year-old son, Saint, as the crowd booed her when she was depicted on the SoCal stadium’s jumbotron.
Despite this negative reaction, the beauty expert remained cool and collected, seemingly a testament to her starpower.
"Kim Kardashian was just shown on the big screen and loudly booed at the Rams game. Being booed at a sporting event is a huge compliment," said Arrow star Stephen Amell, who was present amid the shocking event. "When people who don’t know you think they dislike you it means you are super duper famous."