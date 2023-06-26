Kim Kardashian 'Tries Not to Show as Much Emotion' Around Her Kids If Kanye West Says 'Something Concerning'
Kim Kardashian understands her ex-husband Kanye West can go off the rails sometimes, which is why she has a certain approach to parenting when it comes to his questionable remarks.
The reality star, 42, is not a fan of the phrase, "You’ll understand when you’re older."
Instead, she tries to explain to them what is going on.
"If I'm upset about other things that they can understand, I absolutely will show emotion and cry," she shared. "On Christmas morning, I cried when my mom [Kris Jenner] gave me a doll house. My kids didn't understand why and I explained I had that at my dad's house as a little girl."
In the past, the "I Wonder" singer hasn't been afraid to call out his ex, especially when she was dating Pete Davidson.
"I think sometimes people can just be really reactive and it won't help the situation. It won't make it go away quicker," she stated. "I think at some point you just have to surrender to not getting the last word and not having your truth out there. I also saw a really good example from my parents. And that was helpful. It makes me want to be an example for my kids too."
This is hardly the first time the Skims founder has spoken about her co-parenting dynamic with West.
"I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids. So in my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on in the outside world, and I've managed to ... I am holding on by a thread. I know I am so close to that not happening, but while it's still that way, I will protect that to the end of the earth, as long as I can. My kids — they don't know anything. So at school, some of my best friends are the teachers, so I know what goes on at recess, I know what goes on at lunchtime, I hear what is being talked about. None of the kids have ever said anything to my kids. I protect stuff in the house as far as the TVs and content," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum said on the "Angie Martinez IRL" podcast in December.
Kardashian spoke to Vogue Italia.