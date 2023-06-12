Kanye West Under Fire for Bringing North West, 9, to His Birthday Party That Featured Nearly Naked Models: 'Disgusting and Disturbing'
Kanye West has once again found himself in the middle of a scandal — though this time, he didn't even have to open his mouth to cause trouble.
Over the weekend, the rapper held a party for his 46th birthday in Los Angeles, but some fans found it inappropriate that 9-year-old daughter North West was in attendance given the fact that the bash featured nearly naked women laying down on tables with trays of sushi strategically placed on top of them.
"Not only is the party's theme disgusting, bringing a kid to that makes it even worse," one person tweeted in response, with another echoing, "Disturbing his daughter was in attendance and witnessed that."
"Kanye is a horrible parent give Kim full custody," a third wrote, referring to North's mom and Kanye's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.
The Grammy winner, who shares three other younger children with Kim, didn't seem to think twice about the situation, nor did his new unofficial wife, Bianca Censori, who was seen holding hands with the tot while making their way to the Saturday, June 10 shindig.
None of the adults involved have commented on the backlash, though the SKIMS co-founder, 42, is trying to stay amicable for the sake of North and their other children, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.
"Even through all of the craziness of everything that Kanye says about us, I never comment, I never post," Kim said on a recent episode of The Kardashians about trying to ignore her ex's antics. "We stay silent. We stay silent through all the lies, all the stuff."
The Hollywood beauty also pointed out that the "Stronger" vocalist's behavior takes a toll on their children.
"All of his shenanigans — I don't even know what the f*** to call it — is gonna be far more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be," Kim reasoned, referring to the NSFW video she made years ago with ex Ray J. "And I have to sit here and not say anything, ever, because I know one day my kids will appreciate that. And I know that is the best thing for them."
