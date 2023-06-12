Kanye West Under Fire for Bringing North West, 9, to His Birthday Party That Featured Nearly Naked Models: 'Disgusting and Disturbing'

Kanye West has once again found himself in the middle of a scandal — though this time, he didn't even have to open his mouth to cause trouble.

Over the weekend, the rapper held a party for his 46th birthday in Los Angeles, but some fans found it inappropriate that 9-year-old daughter North West was in attendance given the fact that the bash featured nearly naked women laying down on tables with trays of sushi strategically placed on top of them.