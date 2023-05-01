OK Magazine
Kim Kardashian Trolled for Claiming North West Set Up Luxurious Pre-Met Gala Pampering Session: 'What 9-Year-Old Would Do This?'

kim kardashian trolled claiming north west setup pre met gala pampering
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram
By:

May 1 2023, Published 4:29 p.m. ET

Does North West have professional party planning in her future or is Kim Kardashian stretching the truth?

On Sunday, April 30, the reality star took to her Instagram Story to show off an over-the-top setup in her NYC hotel room that featured dozens of white flowers, balloons, candles and massages tables — but she insisted all of the amenities came courtesy of her 9-year-old daughter!

kim kardashian trolled claiming north west setup pre met gala pampering
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

"How sweet is North for surprising me tonight with this for us to relax before the Met," the mom-of-four, 42, captioned the video, referring to the Monday, May 1, Met Gala.

As the reality star showed off the space, which paid home to the party's theme, Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld, she could be heard saying, "Aw, North .. massages before the big day.. how beautiful!"

kim kardashian trolled claiming north west setup pre met gala pampering
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

The impressive room raised eyebrows, as some believed the idea was really Kardashian's.

"North is literally 9 years old…what 9 year old would do this lol," one person wrote on a Reddit thread, while another noted the makeup mogul "just lies for fun."

"This just gives me so much second hand embarrassment," a third admitted of the situation. "Even if she did go this, which she didn't, she should be outside playing in the sunshine. The fact that Kim thinks this is a flex tells me all I need to know."

kim kardashian trolled claiming north west setup pre met gala pampering
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

Others felt North was capable of the feat, explaining there's a chance the budding fashionista just asked for some assistance to make her vision come to life.

Either way, the 9-year-old's presence in Manhattan has some predicting she may attend the Monday, May 1, event as her mom's plus-one — though the SKIMS designer hasn't denied or confirmed the speculation.

The mother-daughter duo touched down in the Big Apple over the weekend, and they were accompanied by North's cousin Penelope Disick, 10, and her dad, Scott Disick.

On Saturday, April 30, the group of four was spotted exiting the hotel in designer duds, with both of the little ladies clad in Chanel gear and carrying purses from the luxe label.

