Watch: Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Films Cooking TikToks With Selena Gomez's Sister As Singer's Feud With Hailey Bieber Explodes
The next generation of Hollywood is really cranking out the content!
Last week, Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter, North West, uploaded a series of TikToks demonstrating how to whip up homemade pasta, and her sous chef just so happened to be Selena Gomez's younger sister, Gracie Teefey!
In the first clip, the girls joke they need to put on lip gloss before the process begins, and they then layout some of the ingredients, with North, 10, playfully patting some flour on both of their noses. Next, they get to work making the dough and breakout into "Ready or Not" by the Fugees.
At one point, North joked how her mom gets mad if they eat in the makeup mogul's bed, while Gracie, 9, shows off the viral dance moves from Wednesday. By the fourth video, the girls have rolled out the pasta dough into a smooth sheet, though they've yet to share the final product.
The cute social media content comes as Gomez, 30, declared she was taking a break from the apps, as earlier in the week, drama ensued between herself, Kardashian's sister Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber.
Fans thought Jenner's Instagram posts were mocking the Rare Beauty founder, though the reality star said people's assumptions were "reaching. No shade towards selena ever. u guys are making something out of nothing."
The Disney Channel alum "agreed" everything was being blown way out of proportion, noting she's a "fan" of Jenner, 25.
However, things escalated when the "Come and Get It" crooner commented on a resurfaced video in which Bieber, 26, dissed Gomez's best friend Taylor Swift.
"So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game," the multifaceted star commented on the TikTok, prompting her admirers to attack the model even further.
Frustrated with the way things were going, the Only Murders in the Building actress announced she was pressing pause on her social accounts.
"I’m going to be taking a second from social media, because this is a little silly and I’m 30. I'm too old for this," she insisted of the drama. "But I love you so much and I’ll see you guys sooner than later. I’m just gonna take a break from everything."