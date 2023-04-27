Kim Kardashian Flies Solo to Time100 Red Carpet Gala as Reality Star is 'More Open to Dating Again': See Photos
Kim Kardashian looked glamorous at the Time100 Gala on Wednesday night, April 26.
The SKIMS founder flew solo to the elegant evening in a breathtaking ivory ensemble, although she may have a partner in crime to join her soon, as a source recently revealed she would be "more open to dating again," and is starting to "put herself out there" for the first time since her split from Pete Davidson in August 2022.
Kardashian proved she doesn't need a man, as she rocked the red carpet in a dazzling John Galliano slipdress, which featured buckle-detailed spaghetti straps, and was accessorized with a shell-shaped Chanel clutch and chunky silver necklaces.
The brunette bombshell styled her hair in a fully down and opted for neutral-toned makeup look.
Kardashian's red carpet appearance comes one day after she sat down with CNN news anchor Poppy Harlow at the Time100 Summit to discuss her contribution as an advocate for prison reform in America, as OK! previously reported.
"I think that my role in all of this is to story tell and to explain people's stories and their histories, and I really think people would understand ... and you know, [former] President [Donald] Trump did understand once he started to hear these stories instead of just seeing their cases," the mother-of-four explained while opening up about her past "emotional experiences" speaking to prisoners on death row.
"He went in being so pro-death penalty and really hard on crime to opening up his heart and realizing that so many people are inside that don’t deserve to be and have completely rehabilitated themselves," Kardashian continued,
The aspiring attorney noted how her efforts guided the former president to pass the First Step Act — a bipartisan criminal justice reform bill primarily focused on shortening prison sentences for those that work hard to positively change their behaviors and lifestyle.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I think almost 30,000 people have been let out because of the storytelling of one woman that changed his mind," she proudly expressed.
"So I think story telling and I think that’s what my role is. [It's] to explain what people have been through to hopefully change the bigger picture," Kardashian concluded.