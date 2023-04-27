Kim Kardashian Flies Solo to Time100 Red Carpet Gala as Reality Star is 'More Open to Dating Again': See Photos

Kardashian's red carpet appearance comes one day after she sat down with CNN news anchor Poppy Harlow at the Time100 Summit to discuss her contribution as an advocate for prison reform in America, as OK! previously reported.

"I think that my role in all of this is to story tell and to explain people's stories and their histories, and I really think people would understand ... and you know, [former] President [Donald] Trump did understand once he started to hear these stories instead of just seeing their cases," the mother-of-four explained while opening up about her past "emotional experiences" speaking to prisoners on death row.