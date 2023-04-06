Kim Kardashian Slammed For 'Disgustingly' Spoiling Her Children After North West Flaunts Prada Bag: 'It's Abusive'
Social media users completely disapprove of Kim Kardashian's decision to let her children have their own collection of designer purses, clothing and luxury cosmetics.
During a recent family vacation to Tokyo, Japan, the socialite took to Instagram to share highlights from the trip, however one specific photo caught the public's attention.
In the picture posted Monday, April 3, North West, 9, struck a pose with a $3,500 Prada pink crystal handbag, as she stood between her mom and cousin Penelope Disick, 10. The ladies' friends also joined them for the photo-op.
In additional images shared to the SKIMS founder's social media profile on Sunday, April 2, Kardashian's eldest daughter flaunted even more lavish accessories — including a $895 Hello Kitty x Judith Leiber crystal clutch and a $905 Olympia Le-Tan cross-body bag shaped like a milk carton.
After Kardashian's Tokyo highlights caught the public's attention, Twitter users took to the app to share their reactions of disapproval toward the mother-of-four's expensive pampering.
"That child/those children will never know you can be a 'whole' person outside of hair, clothes and makeup. It’s abusive in a way," one hater expressed of Kardashian's "nepo babies."
A second person simply labeled the excessive spoiling "disgusting" while a third claimed the 9-year-old "will turn out to be another mental whacko!" seemingly throwing shade to her father, Kanye West.
Kardashian's trip to Tokyo appeared to cause multiple subjects of backlash, as she was additionally under fire after taking her children — North, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3, to a "hedgehog cafe" to play with the adorable animals.
"Wow that is so abusive to those hedgehogs that are nocturnal solitary prey animals but ok," an Instagram user stated in the comments section of Kardashian's post from the adventure, while another noted, "that's animal abuse!!"
"I’m a proud hedgie owner. I really hope that place doesn’t keep them in the same enclosure. Hedgehogs are solitary creatures and get really stressed around others 😭," a third individual explained, as hundreds of commenters seemed to think Kardashian and her kids disturbed the creatures' peace.