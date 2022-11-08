Kim Kardashian Hilariously Trolled After Claiming She Cooks For Her Children: 'Don't They All Have Private Chefs?'
A doting mama? Kim Kardashian is being roasted by her followers after claiming she cooks vegan chicken nuggets for her four children.
In a new Beyond Meat advertisement The Kardashians star, 42, uploaded to her Instagram on Monday, November 7, the reality star said that as a "busy mom," she is always looking for a quick yet delicious meal to make for her offspring.
The clip showed Kardashian putting the vegan chicken nuggets in an air-fryer, which became the butt of many trolls' jokes, as they took to her comments section to call her out for being too famous and wealthy to actually ever go into the kitchen.
KANYE WEST DROPPED BY LAWYER CAMILLE VASQUEZ & CAA TALENT AGENCY AFTER REFUSING TO APOLOGIZE FOR ANTI-SEMITIC REMARKS
"I highly doubt Kim Kardashian is cooking... don't they all have private chefs?" one wrote on the post — which has garnered more than 300,000 double taps within mere hours — while another wrote, "Kim, please, you have a full time chef… leave the nugget commercials to the D-list reality stars."
"She has a chef, what would she know about air fryers lol," a third quipped, with a fourth chiming in, "lol kim stopppp you dont cook."
One social media follower simply wrote, "Pure comedy."
This isn't the first time Kardashian has come under fire regarding her relationship with Beyond Meat. Back in May, Kardashian — who was named the first-ever Chief Taste Consultant for the plant-based meat brand — was trolled for appearing to not actually have eaten the product in a previous promotional ad.
“I ain’t buying it cause you ain’t really eating it,” one user commented after seeing the 30-second video, while another noted, “The hamburger wasn’t bitten.”
"This is beyoooond meat, so good you don't even have to eat it. 🙄," another added, with one person writing, "but you didn't put anything in your mouth...are you really eating this? haha ha."
And while Kardashian can't seem to catch a break with her haters, she isn't finding much more success in her personal life, as she apparently feels "helpless" when it comes to dealing with the father of her children, Kanye West.
KIM KARDASHIAN IGNORES KANYE WEST AS HE ENGAGES IN SCREAMING MATCH AT SON'S SOCCER GAME
As if dealing with his constant anti-Semitic remarks — which has gotten him kicked off social media platforms, dropped from multiple deals and in a whirlwind of trouble with the public — wasn't bad enough, Kardashian is also taking the heat for his bad behavior when it comes to their kids.
After West had a complete meltdown at their son Saint's soccer game, screaming at another parent on the sideline, “Kim has been getting heat from the other parents," a source spilled, as OK! reported. "They do not want Kanye to be attending their kid’s games with the volatile hate that he has been spewing.”
However, the insider explained, “Kim really cannot tell Kanye to do anything because that will make him do the opposite."