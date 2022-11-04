Kim Kardashian Feels 'Helpless' As Parents Want Kanye West Banned From Kids' Soccer Games
Despite trying her best, Kim Kardashian cannot avoid catching flak from her ex-husband Kanye West's terrible behavior. After the disgraced rapper had a complete meltdown at their son Saint's soccer game and has continued his horrifying antisemitic remarks, other parents are pressuring The Kardashians star to ban her former spouse from attending their children's matches going forward.
“Kim has been getting heat from the other parents at Saint’s soccer games and the consensus among the parents is that they do not want Kanye to be attending their kid’s games with the volatile hate that he has been spewing,” an insider explained.
After West's scathing comments about Jewish people made headlines, fellow parents fear his scary and unpredictable ways will make for a dangerous environment for their kids.
“Many of the families and kids are Jewish and they feel personally attacked by Kanye, which is most likely what caused the altercation at Saint’s soccer game. Kim feels helpless because she does not have any control over Kanye,” the source explained of the situation. “Kim really cannot tell Kanye to do anything because that will make him do the opposite.”
“Kim feels like she has been watching Kanye sink his ship from the safety of her shore,” source continued. “Her best approach at all public events is to ignore him. The other parents are not having the easiest time doing this.”
As OK! previously reported, following the "Heartless" artist's disgusting statements, his billion-dollar empire completely collapsed after Adidas, along with many other brands, cut ties with him.
"Adidas does not tolerate anti-Semitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness," the sportswear company made clear in a statement. "After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect."