OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kim Kardashian
OK LogoNEWS

Kim Kardashian Feels 'Helpless' As Parents Want Kanye West Banned From Kids' Soccer Games

kim soccer pp
Source: mega
By:

Nov. 4 2022, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Despite trying her best, Kim Kardashian cannot avoid catching flak from her ex-husband Kanye West's terrible behavior. After the disgraced rapper had a complete meltdown at their son Saint's soccer game and has continued his horrifying antisemitic remarks, other parents are pressuring The Kardashians star to ban her former spouse from attending their children's matches going forward.

Article continues below advertisement
kim soccer
Source: mega

“Kim has been getting heat from the other parents at Saint’s soccer games and the consensus among the parents is that they do not want Kanye to be attending their kid’s games with the volatile hate that he has been spewing,” an insider explained.

KIM KARDASHIAN STALKER ARRESTED AFTER SCUFFLING WITH SECURITY NEAR REALITY STAR'S HIDDEN HILLS PROPERTY

Article continues below advertisement

After West's scathing comments about Jewish people made headlines, fellow parents fear his scary and unpredictable ways will make for a dangerous environment for their kids.

“Many of the families and kids are Jewish and they feel personally attacked by Kanye, which is most likely what caused the altercation at Saint’s soccer game. Kim feels helpless because she does not have any control over Kanye,” the source explained of the situation. “Kim really cannot tell Kanye to do anything because that will make him do the opposite.”

kim soccer
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

“Kim feels like she has been watching Kanye sink his ship from the safety of her shore,” source continued. “Her best approach at all public events is to ignore him. The other parents are not having the easiest time doing this.”

KANYE WEST DROPPED BY LAWYER CAMILLE VASQUEZ & CAA TALENT AGENCY AFTER REFUSING TO APOLOGIZE FOR ANTI-SEMITIC REMARKS

kanye north
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, following the "Heartless" artist's disgusting statements, his billion-dollar empire completely collapsed after Adidas, along with many other brands, cut ties with him.

"Adidas does not tolerate anti-Semitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness," the sportswear company made clear in a statement. "After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect."

Source: OK!

Hollywood Life reported on Kardashian getting heat from fellow parents.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.