Kim Kardashian Ignores Kanye West As He Engages In Screaming Match At Son's Soccer Game

Nov. 1 2022, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Nothing Kanye West does can shock Kim Kardashian at this point. On Saturday, October 29, the disgraced rapper could be seen yelling at another parent while attending their 6-year-old son Saint's soccer game as The Kardashians star completely ignored West amid his public meltdown.

In the viral clip, Kardashian could be seen sitting in a lawn chair surrounded by security while her ex-husband appeared to be losing his cool and waving his arms in the air, before a female, who looked to be a family friend, stepped in. West then appeared to calm down and walk off.

KIM KARDASHIAN STALKER ARRESTED AFTER SCUFFLING WITH SECURITY NEAR REALITY STAR'S HIDDEN HILLS PROPERTY

According to an eye witness present on the field, the fashion designer later returned to watch the end of his oldest son's game.

The SKIMS founder, who also shares North, 9, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with West, has been doing her best to keep her kids away from the constant drama surrounding their father after he went on an anti-Semitic rampage.

"At this point, all options are on the table for Kim," an insider told Radar of Kardashian's next move. "She will do everything she needs to protect herself and her family. They are being shielded from all this drama as much as possible."

KIM KARDASHIAN'S LAVISH LAS VEGAS BIRTHDAY BASH CANCELED AFTER DANGEROUS WEATHER CONDITIONS CUT TRIP SHORT

Despite the fashion mogul vowing to not say anything negative about her former spouse in front of their brood, the musician's actions have made it increasingly more difficult. "She desperately wants this to end peacefully," the source explained. "But it's on Kanye to get himself together."

Although Kardashian wants to keep West at a distance, he's continued to reach out. "Kanye tries to call Kim and her family members all the time and sends endless texts from different numbers when he can't get through. He's just relentless," the insider dished adding, "in his mind, they're all out to get him and he won't stand for it."

TMZ obtained the video of West's meltdown at the soccer field.

